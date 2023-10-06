Burgers from 3 Chicago restaurants make list of '50 best burgers in the US'

We all know Chicago is a pizza city. But it's a burger city, too.

Burgers from three Chicago hotspots just landed on new report of "The 50 Best Burgers in the United States." The list, from Global travel site Big 7 Travel, ranked the spots using online customer and critic reviews, as well as using rankings from editors on consistency, atmosphere and service, value, presentation and more.

Coming in at No. 25 on the list of 50 was Au Cheval, which frequently appears on Chicago foodie lists and rankings.

"This upscale American diner consistently ranks as one of the best burgers in the United States," the entry said. "Why? Think towering patties smothered in cheese, topped with crispy bacon, a fried egg and possibly even a hash brown."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

At No. 20 on the list is Little Bad Wolf, in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.

"Little Bad Wolf has been making waves on social media for its packed burgers – the Wolf Burger is the one to try if you really love those towering burgers," editor's at Big 7 Travel wrote. "It’s three patties, crispy bacon, American cheese, pickles, red onion mayo, crispy onions, and a fried egg."

The third and final appearance from a Chicago burger joint is at No. 10: Community Tavern, in the city's Portage Park neighborhood.

"If you're up to speed with our annual burger roundups, Community Tavern will already be a familiar face, " the report said. "It's features in our top ten three years running, for good reason. The husband-and-wife team who own the tavern put a lot of love and care into all their dishes, but it's the burger that really stands out. Comprising two juicy patties, caramelized onions and a zingy sauce, it's a must-order."

Earning spots ahead of Community Tavern were joints in foodie hot spots New York and Los Angeles -- but also in Mooresville, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon, Great Falls, Montana; and Omaha, Nebraska.

You can find the full report here.