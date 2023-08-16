New ranking names Chicago spot the best Italian restaurant in Illinois

Italian food might be a popular dining out option, but with so many to choose from in Chicago and Illinois, how can you know which is best?

Finance website 24/7 Wall St. ranked the best Italian restaurant in every state, using data from numerous food rankings, including ones from Eater, Yelp, The Daily Meal, Fodors and Gayot, the company said.

"We did not consider pizzerias that serve little else, but did include establishments that feature pizza along with other Italian dishes," the ranking stated.

Listed for Illinois was a popular Chicago establishment -- RPM Italian.

The River North eatery describes itself as "modern in approach and Italian in spirit, featuring a contemporary menu with dishes meant to be shared." It is the sister restaurant to RPM Steak and RPM Seafood.

Among the menu items listed in the new ranking to try was a dish of squash blossoms stuffed with mozzarella di bufala and gorgonzola-cured wagyu.

Other Midwestern spots included Roma in Carmel, Indiana; Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Broders’ Pasta Bar in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Maggie’s Farm Wood-Fired Pizza in Iowa City, Iowa; and Lidia’s Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri.

"The results reveal a vast and varied landscape of Italian and Italian-American cooking," the ranking states. "There are places that strive for authenticity and preserve tradition, like the celebrity-magnet Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, but also high-end restaurants creating imaginative variations on the theme, like Scampo in Boston."

See the full list here.