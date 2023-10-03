Chicago named ‘Best Big City in the US' by Condé Nast Traveler for 7th consecutive year

Chicago has been named the "Best Big City in the U.S." for the seventh straight year by readers of Condé Nast Traveler Magazine, officials announced Tuesday.

According to a press release from City of Chicago tourism agency Choose Chicago, the award "speaks to Chicago's enduring allure to all types of travelers from around the world."

“Today's recognition of our great city as the Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Big City in The U.S., for the seventh year in a row, is proof that Chicago continues to be a force as a destination for visitors from all over the globe," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in the release.

"This is a distinction to be proud of, and we will continue to welcome travelers from all over the world to experience all our city has to offer and the soul of Chicago," Johnson's statement continued.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The release also said Chicago summer saw "all-time" record highs for hotel revenue, a stat Choose Chicago released earlier this year following Taylor Swift's three sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

“For the seventh year running, I couldn’t be prouder that Chicago has been named the number one big city in the nation,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in the release. “From our unmatched infrastructure and picturesque lakefronts to our diverse food scene, world-class museums, and, of course, the kindest people you’ll ever meet, Chicago has it all—and the world is taking notice."

According to officials, the award, part of Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Reader's Choice awards, was based on surveys from more than 520,000 Condé Nast readers. Chicago was first named to the top of the list in 2017.

"It's no wonder Chicago is topping this list yet again," Chicago's winning entry reads. "A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it’ll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos. Most people start downtown—from the Magnificent Mile to the ritzy Gold Coast to funky Old Town—but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and, no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."

Also appearing on the list was San Diego at No. 2, Milwaukee at No. 3, New Orleans at No. 4, San Francisco at No. 5 and Boston at No. 6.

New York City came in at No. 7.

Chicago also makes an appearance on the report's "Best Hotels in the World" list, which included London House Chicago and the Peninsula Chicago.

You can find the full list from Conde Nast Traveler here.