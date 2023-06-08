Swifties didn't just take over Soldier Field this past weekend in Chicago.

According to the city's official tourism and marketing organization Choose Chicago, this past weekend in Chicago broke hotel occupancy records, thanks to a handful of downtown events, including the 2023 James Beard Awards, a large medical conference, and of course, three nights of sold-out Taylor Swift shows at Soldier Field.

"Chicago set its new all-time record for total hotel rooms occupied," a tweet from Choose Chicago read Wednesday, adding that more than 44,000 hotel rooms were occupied over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those occupancies, the organization says, accounted for $39 million in total hotel revenue.

This isn’t just post-pandemic–we had more rooms filled than ever in Chicago’s history! pic.twitter.com/OqEGB3ZB2C — Choose Chicago (@ChooseChicago) June 7, 2023

A recent report from the Chicago Sun-Times said that new data from the organizing shows nearly 48.9 million domestic and overseas visitors hit the town in 2022, an amount 60% higher than in 2021.

And summer events in the city aren't set to slow down anytime soon. More than 60 big-name concerts including Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and Dead & Company are set to come to venues across the city, along with events like a first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the 2023 Taste of Chicago, Lollapalooza and more.