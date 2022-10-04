Chicago Voted ‘Best Big City in the US' By Condé Nast Traveler For 6th Year in a Row. Here's Why

Chicago is No. 1 — again. And again, again, again, again and again.

According to a Tuesday press release from Choose Chicago, Condé Nast Traveler has crowned Chicago the "No. 1 Best Big City in the U.S." — again — as part of the magazine's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards.

The award has consecutively been bestowed on Chicago since 2017. And according to Choose Chicago, the win has made history. "No other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards," the release says.

“There are so many reasons why Chicago is the Best Big City in the U.S.," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in the release. "We have world-class restaurants, top-tier hotels and meeting spaces, cultural institutions and entertainment venues that can rival the best in the world and vibrant, diverse neighborhoods that make sure there is something for every visitor."

When it comes to visitors, Choose Chicago tourism data from summer 2022 show that leisure and business travel are approaching a "full return" to 2019 levels.

Hotel room demand during the summer months exceeded 3 million room nights, the agency says, "which is nearly 90% of summer 2019 levels." Group hotel room demand, which tallies large conventions and meetings, also skyrocketed this past summer, exceeding summer 2019 levels, according to the release.

But it's not all about tourism numbers. The rankings are chosen by more than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers, who touted the Chicago's variety of offerings.

"A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it’ll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos," the magazine says.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker echoes that sentiment, saying in the release that "Chicago has everything: picturesque lakefronts, extraordinary architecture, world-class museums, the kindest people you’ll ever meet—and yes, the best pizza, too."

Chicago also recently ranked above New York and Los Angeles on a list of the nation's top 'foodie' cities, and one city and one iconic eatery even earned a spot on a Tripadvisor 2022 "Best of the Best" list.

Rounding out the magazine's list of Best Big Cities are Seattle at No. 10; Washington D.C. at No. 9; New Orleans at No. 8; San Francisco at No. 7; Boston at No. 6; New York City at No. 5; Nashville at No. 4; San Diego at No. 3 and Honolulu at No. 2.