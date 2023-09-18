Famed TikTok reviewer rates 3 Chicago chicken wings: ‘May be the beginning of a war'

Are these the best chicken wings in Chicago? One famous TikTok reviewer rated three of the city's popular eateries while in town recently and the results may or may not surprise residents.

Keith Lee published a series of videos spotlighting various Chicago restaurants over the weekend, sharing his thoughts with his 13 million followers.

While his videos garnered millions of views, showcasing one chef's heartfelt and emotional story and what he says may be some of the best soul food in the city, only one was described by Lee as controversial.

"The video you're watching right now may be the start of a war in Chicago, but I don't mean no harm," he says at the start.

Lee goes on to rank three take-out chicken wings, including Uncle Remus, Sharks and Harold's.

In the video, Lee said he got a classic four-piece chicken from each restaurant to taste test.

He then listed his favorites in order.

"Key word: my favorite," he says in the video. "Before you come in the comments and tell me I'm wrong, I can't be wrong about my opinion."

In the end, Lee choose Harold's as his top pick with an 8.9 out of 10 rating. Following Harold's was Sharks, which he gave an 8.6 out of 10 and then Uncle Remus, which finished with a 7.5 out of 10.

Many commenters seemed to agree with his ranking, though some familiar with the city said the ranking came with a caveat -- location matters.

"Everyone from Chicago going to want to know what Harold's you went to....it makes a difference," one commenter said.

"Harold’s is #1 just not at every location," another wrote.

"You gotta go to uncle Remus of Madison and central," one commenter stated.

On top of the chicken wing reviews, Lee also rated two other city establishments.

One spot included the newly opened Soul Prime Chicago in Lincoln Park. There, Lee offered promising reviews before heading in to meet the chef, known as Chef Royce. During the visit, Lee was so moved by Royce's story that he decided to match her sales for the day, spending $2,200 during his visit and bringing the chef to tears.

"I truly believe I listen to what I'm supposed to be doing when I'm supposed to be doing it," he says in the video.

In a third video, he stops at Cleo's Southern Cuisine.

The restaurant garnered Lee's only 10/10 of review, which came in for their chicken and catfish dish.

"I said when I was in New Orleans that I had the best catfish that I've ever had... this replaces that," he said.

While not every dish garnered quite that high of a rating, Lee ended by saying "I see why people call this the best soul food in Chicago."

What do you think, Chicago? Do you agree?