Halloween is just around the corner, and with families making their final plans to trick-or-treat on the spooky day, a recent ranking from Instacart named a Chicago suburb as one of the best places for the pastime in the U.S.

To also perhaps provide a preview of sorts of the night for kids, a recent list from BetCarolina.com analyzed consumption data from Statista along with Google Trends from last October across all 50 states to determine each state's three favorite chocolate candies.

According to the list, Illinois trick-or-treaters are most likely to come across Reese's Peanut Butter Cups on Halloween, with Milky Way and Snickers rounding out the top three. Per Instacart, you can get candy and much more of an experience while trick-or-treating in the western suburb of Hinsdale.

The list assigned "scare scores" to different communities based on local Instacart purchases of candy, costumes and Halloween décor - rating different cities' Halloween spirit.

Hinsdale was given the fifth-highest scare score in the U.S. and the second-highest in the Midwest, a 99.7, only trailing fourth-place Birmingham, Michigan in the region.

Topping the list with a perfect scare score was Draper, Utah, with Lehi, Utah and Scarsdale, New York rounding out the list's top three.

No matter where you may be trick-or-treating, BetCarolina.com's list found that many of the most popular chocolate candies hold their appeal across the U.S.

Illinois was among the 19 states where Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were found to be the top candy, while Kit Kat, a candy that didn't crack the top three in Illinois, was named the favorite in 12 states.

As for Milky Way and Snickers, Illinois' second and third-favorite choices respectively, Milky Way was listed as the favorite chocolate candy in four different states, while Snickers reigned supreme in seven.

As far as other candies that were named a state's favorite, five states had M&M's listed as their top treat. Two states, Oregon and Virginia, had Twix come in as their top chocolate candy, while Kentucky was the lone state with Butterfinger at No. 1.

More information on the chocolate candy list can be found here.