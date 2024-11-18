Who won the Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Chicago? See the top pick

Jeremy Allen White has a pretty incredible doppelgänger in Chicago.

More than 50 contestants turned out Saturday in a West Side park to compete in a lookalike contest vying to portray the actor and star of the Chicago-based television series “The Bear.”

As hundreds looked on and cheered, the prize went to a 37-year-old mental health therapist from Glenview, Ben Shabad, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve done all week,” said Shabad, who was hoisted into the air in the middle of the crowd, a crown perched upon his head, the pack of cigarettes clutched in one hand. (See video in the player above)

Beyond the renown of being named White's unofficial body double, the winner walked away with $50 and a pack of cigarettes in recognition of the puff-prone character White plays in "The Bear" series — Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto — a young, award-winning chef from the glittery world of fine dining who returns to the Windy City to captain his family's dive sandwich shop.

On the show, the character is sometimes referred to as the “Bear,” and the chef had dreams of owning a fine dining restaurant that would carry that name.

White also starred in another Chicago-set TV hit, "Shameless," where he played the character Lip Gallagher.

The contest comes on the heels of the viral Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York last month, which was crashed by the famed actor himself and drew a crowd of hundreds to Washington Square Park.

White, however, did not show up to the Chicago event.

The contest comes just as Disney+ and Hulu revealed Season 4 of "The Bear" will be released next year.