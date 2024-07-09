Indiana

Police issue alert after disappearance of Indiana family of 5 on Fourth of July

Police are searching for an Indiana family of five after they disappeared on the Fourth of July holiday and haven't been seen since.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department issued an alert for three children -- a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy -- who they say were last seen with their biological parents around 12:30 p.m. on July 4.

The Indianapolis children "are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," the alert stated.

Four-year-old Frankie Terrell was described as 3 feet tall and 46 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

Queen Terrell, 3, was described as 2 feet, 6 inches tall and 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray pants and light-up tennis shoes.

King Terrell, 1, was described as 1 foot, 8 inches tall and 15 pounds. He too has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse outfit and red shoes.

The trio were last with their biological parents, 50-year-old Willie Terrell and 31-year-old Jessika Terrell, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the children or their parents to call (317) 327-6541, or dial 911.

The statewide silver alert surrounding the disappearance was first issued Friday in Indiana.

In Indiana, a silver alert is issued for "missing" and "endangered" adults or children, or those who are deemed a "high risk missing person." In order for law enforcement to request an alert be issued, descriptive information must be available.

