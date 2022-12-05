Police believe a husband and father of two is responsible for the killings of four family members, and himself, inside a Buffalo Grove home last week.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds announced the latest update on the "horrific" case Monday, days after the five members of the same family were found dead with "sharp force injuries" in what authorities had only described as a "domestic-related incident."

“Our community is mourning, and I hope these findings help bring some closure as we continue to process this terrible tragedy,” Budds said in a statement.

According to authorities, citing "evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner’s examination," 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak is believed to have killed his 4-year-old and 6-year-old daughters, identified as Amilia and Vivian Kisliak, as well as his wife, 36-year-old Vera Kisliak, and mother, 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak.

Police said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation, but court records showed the couple was going through a divorce, and that the home where they were found dead was undergoing foreclosure proceedings shortly before the murder-suicide.

According to authorities, officers were called at around 11:12 a.m. Wednesday to 2830 Acacia Terrace for a well-being check on an adult female. Police later revealed that a coworker of one of the women at the home called in the request.

When officials arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home. After deeming it necessary to force their way into the residence, a sweep of the home revealed five deceased individuals, officials said.

An animal, believed to be the family's dog, was also found dead inside the home, police said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports documents revealed that Vera Kisliak had filed an order of protection against her husband earlier in the year.

According to the reports, Vera Kisliak sought an order against her husband on Sept. 14 and an emergency order was granted and ultimately extended Oct. 3. The order required Andrei Kisliak to stay away from his family and the home on Acacia Terrace. It also reportedly required he turn over any firearms in his possession to Buffalo Grove police, though it was not immediately if he had any such weapons or if they were turned over.

The Sun-Times also reported Andrei Kisliak sought a protective order on Aug. 10, but a judge declined to grant an emergency order and that request was dismissed 20 days later.

Andrei Kisliak was later charged with violating the protective order against him on Sept. 30, when authorities say he entered the Buffalo Grove home and he later pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge, the Sun-Times reported.

Neighbors told NBC 5 that officers had in recent months been called to the family’s home, on-and-off.

“It was very difficult for her, life was very difficult for her the past couple of months and she tried her best to survive,” one neighbor said of Vera.

Officials would not say whether a weapon was recovered or how many times officers have been called to the family’s home citing an active and ongoing investigation.