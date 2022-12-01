‘It's Just So Shocking': Neighbors in Disbelief After 5 Found Dead Inside Buffalo Grove Home

Neighbors in Chicago's northwest suburbs are in shock and disbelief after police on Wednesday conducting a well-being check inside a Buffalo Grove home found five people dead.

"I grew up here, so it's just so shocking for this to happen in a place that I grew up in a safe area," one neighbor told NBC 5. "It's something I'm still trying to wrap my head around. This isn't how its supposed to be, especially around the holidays."

According to authorities, police were called to a single-family home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace at approximately 11:12 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on an adult female.

When they arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home. After deeming it necessary to force their way into the residence, a sweep of the home revealed five deceased individuals, officials say.

Several neighbors tell NBC 5 on and off camera that they have seen police respond to the home, on and off, in the past.

Police say a preliminary investigation has indicated that the incident was domestic in nature, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Names and ages of the deceased, and the manner of death, have not been released. According to reports, the victims are believed to be three adults and two children.

Investigators remained on the scene overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. According to officials, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.