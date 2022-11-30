5 People Found Dead Inside Suburban Buffalo Grove Home, Police Say

Police in suburban Buffalo Grove found five people dead inside of a home where they were conducting a well-being check on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, police were called to a single-family home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace at approximately 11:12 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on an unidentified woman.

When they arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home.

They forced their way into the residence, and a search revealed five individuals, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police say a preliminary investigation has indicated that the incident was domestic in nature, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Names of the deceased, and the manner of death, are currently being investigated.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.