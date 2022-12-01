Officials Release New Details, IDs of 5 Found Dead in Buffalo Grove Home

Hours after making a horrifying discovery, officials released new information Thursday on those found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home following a "domestic-related" incident.

Authorities had already revealed that two children were among the victims, but officials later released the names and ages of all five who were found during a well-being check in the northwest Chicago suburb.

They were identified as:

Andrei Kisliak, 39 years old

Vera Kisliak, 36 year old

Vivian Kisliak, 6 years old

Amilia Kisliak, 4 years old

Lilia Kisliak, 67 years old

An animal was also found dead inside the home, police said during a news conference Thursday.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said autopsies showed four of the five people died from "sharp force injuries." An autopsy on the fifth person was expected to be completed Thursday afternoon.

Police noted an investigation remained "very active and ongoing" and offered few details on what happened inside the home.

"Today's a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event," Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said.

According to authorities, police were called to the home around 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a well-being check on an adult female. Police later revealed that a coworker of one of the women killed called in the request.

When they arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home. After deeming it necessary to force their way into the residence, a sweep of the home revealed five deceased individuals, officials say.

"There were no survivors and we were not made aware of information that indicated otherwise," Budds said.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated that the incident was domestic in nature, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

"It's devastating and traumatic as you can imagine," Budds said. "You don't necessarily train for that. We are resilient by virtue of what we do, but nothing really prepares you for that. It was a horrific sight."

District 96 in Buffalo Grove confirmed one of the children was a student at Ivy Hall Elementary School and the two children who were found dead were siblings.

"Both girls were known to be happy and cheerful children," D96 Superintendent Kathryn Sheridan wrote in a letter to families. "Our hearts go out to all who knew them."

Several neighbors told NBC 5 that they have seen police respond to the home, on and off, in the past.

"I grew up here, so it's just so shocking for this to happen in a place that I grew up in a safe area," one neighbor told NBC 5. "It's something I'm still trying to wrap my head around. This isn't how its supposed to be, especially around the holidays."

Investigators remained on the scene overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. According to officials, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.