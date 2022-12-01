Neighbors, Friends Recall Family Strife That Preceded Buffalo Grove Killings

Neighbors left flowers outside a suburban Buffalo Grove home Thursday evening just one day after five members of the same family were found dead following a well-being check.

“I know that they’ll be greatly missed,” said family friend Liliya Dzhorayeva. “I’m sure others have mentioned, but its shocking that something like this happen.”

Authorities identified the victims as 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak, his wife 36-year-old Vera Kisliak and their two daughters 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia. The Lake County Coroner said they all died from sharp force injuries.

“Just all day just thinking about how could someone do this to their own family, to their own children, to innocent people?” she said.

Neighbors told NBC 5 officers have previously been called to the family’s home. Court records show the couple was going through a divorce and foreclosure proceeding and that Vera Kisliak had filed an order of protection against her husband. Police calling this tragic outcome domestic-related.

“Today is a sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event,” said Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds.

Neighbors are shaken and still trying to understand why. NBC 5 learned one of the victims—6-year-old Vivian attended Ivy Hall Elementary. Administrators sent out an email to parents in the district describing her and her younger sister as happy and cheerful children.

“The older one, full of energy, full of life, would bring her toys, her makeup, her nail polishes to the park. They would sit down and give each other spa days,” Dzhorayeva said. “The little one is shy and always next to the mom and so sweet and so quiet.”

Dzhorayeva told NBC 5 she met the girls and their mom three years ago when her family moved into the neighborhood and said she will never forget her friend.

“It was very difficult for her, life was very difficult for her the past couple of months and she tried her best to survive,” she said.

Investigators confirmed an animal believed to be the family’s dog was also found dead. They would not say whether a weapon was recovered or how many times officers have been called to the family’s home citing an active and ongoing investigation.