Court Docs Reveal Divorce, Foreclosure Leading Up to ‘Horrific' Scene in Buffalo Grove

A small memorial of balloons, flowers and other items is continuing to grow outside a northwest suburban Buffalo Grove home where police conducting a well-being check Wednesday found five people dead.

"Today's a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event," Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said during a press conference Thursday.

According to authorities, police were called at around 11:12 a.m. Wednesday to 2830 Acacia Terrace for a well-being check on an adult female. Police later revealed that a coworker of one of the women at the home called in the request.

When officials arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home. After deeming it necessary to force their way into the residence, a sweep of the home revealed five deceased individuals, officials said.

"There were no survivors, and we were not made aware of information that indicated otherwise," Budds said.

Authorities identified the victims as 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak, his wife 36-year-old Vera Kisliak and their two daughters 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia. According to the Lake County Coroner, four out of the five victims died from "sharp force injuries."

An autopsy for the final victim was still pending, officials said.

District 96 in Buffalo Grove confirmed one of the children was a student at Ivy Hall Elementary School.

"Both girls were known to be happy and cheerful children," D96 Superintendent Kathryn Sheridan wrote in a letter to families. "Our hearts go out to all who knew them."

An animal, believed to be the family's dog, was also found dead inside the home, police said during Thursday's news conference.

Police noted an investigation remained "very active and ongoing," and offered few details on what happened inside the home. However, neighbors told NBC 5 that officers had in recent months been called to the family’s home, on-and-off.

Court records show the couple was going through a divorce, and that the Acacia Terrace home was undergoing foreclosure proceedings.

Documents also revealed that Vera Kisliak had filed an order of protection against her husband earlier in the year.

Andrei Kisliak sought a protective order on Aug. 10, but a judge declined to grant an emergency order. His request was dismissed 20 days later.

Vera Kisliak sought an order against husband Andrei on Sept. 14. An emergency order was granted, then extended Oct. 3. The order required Andrei Kisliak to stay away from his wife, their two children and the home on Acacia Terrace, according to court documents.

It also required him to turn over any firearms in his possession to the Buffalo Grove police department, though it is unclear whether he had any guns at the time.

Andrei Kisliak was charged with violating that order on Sept. 30, when authorities say he entered the Buffalo Grove home, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Oct. 12.

A full, two-year order of protection was entered on Vera Kisliak’s behalf Oct. 25. There was a status hearing in court Tuesday on the couple’s divorce case.

Three weeks ago, a foreclosure petition was filed on the family home, records show.

“It was very difficult for her, life was very difficult for her the past couple of months and she tried her best to survive,” one neighbor said of Vera.

Officials would not say whether a weapon was recovered or how many times officers have been called to the family’s home citing an active and ongoing investigation.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this report.