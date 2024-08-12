Chicago police ordered the closure of Deja Vu Showgirls, an adult entertainment club on the city's near West Side, on Monday hours after at least four people were shot during an argument inside.

A sign reading "Business closed by Order of the Superintendent of Police," was taped on the door of the establishment, 750 S. Clinton, in the afternoon. According to Chicago police, a shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m. after multiple people got into an argument.

One patron described the chaos that broke out when shots rang out, including seeing others performing CPR as help arrived.

"Came back down, seen somebody shot on the floor," Jasmine stated. "In the midst of them being shot on the floor, we tried to help them. I ran down stairs, the police was pulling up."

A 27-year-old man was critically wounded in the shooting, suffering several gunshot wounds to the body.

A 35-year-old man was also shot in the thigh and buttocks, a 32-year-old was shot in the thigh and a 26-year-old was shot in the lower abdomen. All were listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

Police said no one was in custody as of Monday evening, and an investigation remained ongoing.

NBC 5 Investigates took a closer look at the crimes reported at the nightclub.

Data showed an increase in reported incidents across the entire block in the past year and a half and a recent, slighter increase of crimes reported inside the club itself.

Before the shooting on Monday, police had already reported two incidents of violent crime inside the club so far this year, including an alleged criminal sexual assault on May 31 and an aggravated battery involving a handgun on March 18. The biggest question surrounding this particular shooting is how did someone bring a gun inside?

Management declined comment and referred NBC Chicago to a corporate number. We reached out to the number, but only received voicemail.