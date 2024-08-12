Chicago Violence

4 shot, 1 critically wounded, during argument inside Chicago club, police say

Authorities there were seen taping off an area outside the Deja Vu Showgirls club

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At least four people were shot during an argument while inside a club in Chicago early Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton on the city's Near West Side, police said. Authorities there were seen taping off an area outside the Deja Vu Showgirls club.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Multiple people got into an argument inside a business on that block and someone opened fire, striking at least four people, according to officials.

A 27-year-old man was critically wounded in the shooting, suffering several gunshot wounds to the body.

A 35-year-old man was also shot in the thigh and buttocks, a 32-year-old was shot in the thigh and a 26-year-old was shot in the lower abdomen. All were listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

Police said no one was in custody as of Monday morning and an investigation remained ongoing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us