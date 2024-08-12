4 shot, 1 critically wounded, during argument inside Chicago club, police say

At least four people were shot during an argument while inside a club in Chicago early Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton on the city's Near West Side, police said. Authorities there were seen taping off an area outside the Deja Vu Showgirls club.

Multiple people got into an argument inside a business on that block and someone opened fire, striking at least four people, according to officials.

A 27-year-old man was critically wounded in the shooting, suffering several gunshot wounds to the body.

A 35-year-old man was also shot in the thigh and buttocks, a 32-year-old was shot in the thigh and a 26-year-old was shot in the lower abdomen. All were listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

Police said no one was in custody as of Monday morning and an investigation remained ongoing.