Plans to bring a Jack in the Box restaurant to suburban Joliet took a step forward this week as the City Council approved a key part of the project.

The council approved a drive-thru for the location during its Tuesday meeting, bringing the restaurant one step closer to reality as the company looks to expand its footprint in the Midwest.

According to official documents, the restaurant will be located in the 2100 block of Route 59, with multiple reports indicating the building previously housed an Arby’s.

Multiple restaurants are currently slated to open in Illinois in 2025 and 2026, according to the company. Locations in Chicago, Carol Stream, Countryside, Naperville, New Lenox, Plainfield, and Tinley Park are all in the planning stages as well.

According to a previous press release, the new locations in Illinois will be the first in the last four decades, with the company looking to grow its presence in the Midwest.

“This strategic expansion into Chicago allows us to not only satisfy long-standing customer demand for our brand, but also to become a key member in the region’s thriving restaurant scene,” CEO of Jack in the Box Darin Harris said in the release. “We’re excited to bring our unique menu where customers can order any item at any time – day or night and we’re confident Jack in the Box will quickly become a favorite local destination.”

All of the locations will offer dine-in options, drive-thrus and mobile orders, and will be open 24 hours, according to the company.

Locations are also expected to open in Wisconsin and Indiana as part of the expansion project.