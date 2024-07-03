Iconic fast-food chain Jack in the Box will return to the Chicago area beginning in 2025, with an expansion plan that includes eight company-owned restaurants and the potential for 125 more throughout region, stretching from Northwest Indiana to southeast Wisconsin, a press release issued Tuesday said.

According to release, its the first time in four decades the brand will have a presence in Chicago.

“This strategic expansion into Chicago allows us to not only satisfy long-standing customer demand for our brand, but also to become a key member in the region’s thriving restaurant scene,” CEO of Jack in the Box Darin Harris said in the release. “We’re excited to bring our unique menu where customers can order any item at any time – day or night and we’re confident Jack in the Box will quickly become a favorite local destination.”

The first wave of Chicago-area Jack in Box locations are set to open in 2025 and 2026, with eight locations planned for both the city and suburbs. According to a spokesperson, restaurants will be located in Chicago, Countryside, Tinley Park, New Lenox, Plainfield, Naperville, Carol Stream and Lake in the Hills.

According to the release, the new locations will officer dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options and will be open 24-hours a day and feature the chain's iconic late-night "24/7 cravable menu." Other popular Jack in the Box menu items include burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and breakfast.

In addition to returning to the Chicago area, Jack in the Box is also expanding into new markets, including in Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Mexico, the release said.