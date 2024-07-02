Popular fast-food chain Jack in the Box will return to the Chicago area in 2025, with as many as eight restaurants across the city and the suburbs, a report from The Chicago Tribune said.

In an interview with the Tribune, CEO Darin Harris said the chain expanded to the area in the 1960s but left in the 1980s.

“It’s been about 40 to 50 years since our last time in Chicago,” Harris told the Tribune.

The report says the chain plans to open one company-based store near Midway Airport in Chicago, with the seven others planned for Countryside, Lake in the Hills, Tinley Park, Carol Stream, Naperville, Plainfield and New Lenox.

Jack in the Box did not immediately return NBC Chicago's request for comment.

