Here's 7 chain restaurants you can't find in the Chicago area. How far away are they?

As the third-largest city and metropolitan area in the U.S. with a global reputation for cuisine, when thinking of the food scene in Chicago, restaurant chains aren't always the first option that come to mind.

While most of the country's prominent fast food and fast casual restaurant chains operate locations in and around Chicago, several others can only be found outside the Windy City.

Here's a look at seven restaurant chains that you may encounter while traveling around the country that can't be found back home.

1. In-N-Out Burger

The nationally-renowned West Coast burger chain is a common tourist stop for those visiting California, and the restaurant has remained a cultural symbol for the Golden State.

Though the majority of the chain's locations are in California, In-N-Out has expanded in recent years to Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Texas.

The closest In-N-Out locations for Chicagoans with an itch for "animal-style" fries with their 4x4 are in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver areas, both of which are around a 15-hour drive away from downtown Chicago.

2. Cook Out

Widely known for a large range of options - from traditional fast food fare of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches to Carolina-style barbecue and an expansive milkshake selection - the North Carolina-based Cook Out is a common sight across several southern states.

While some locations offer a typical fast food indoor setup, many Cook Out locations may remind Chicago-area residents of a Sonic, with only drive-thru lanes and walk-up windows available for ordering at many locations.

Cook Out operates more than 300 locations across ten different states, with a seven-hour, 40-minute drive to Huntington, West Virginia being all that separates a Chicago-area resident from a Cajun chicken sandwich and a Coke float.

3. Whataburger

As In-N-Out is to California, Whataburger is to Texas, with the chain holding national significance despite only being available in a handful of states.

Despite greatly expanding beyond their home state with a change of ownership several years ago, it is still quite a hike for Chicago-area residents who are looking for a taste of Texas.

It would be just over eight hours of driving from downtown Chicago to get to a Whataburger in Missouri, whether that be in Ozark, located in the southwest part of the state, or in the Kansas City metropolitan area, where several restaurants are located.

4. Jack in the Box

From hamburgers and chicken sandwiches to sweet tea and tacos, Jack in the Box offers a unique fast food menu with a mix of options hard to find elsewhere.

While recognized for omnipresent advertising across the country, Jack in the Box cannot be found everywhere in the country, with a conspicuous absence from the Chicago area.

Luckily for those looking to try out the chain, you won't even have to leave Illinois.

Jack in the Box operates nine locations in Illinois, all located in the Metro East region just outside St. Louis, a region where the chain holds a large presence.

The Jack in the Box in Litchfield, just over 260 miles from downtown Chicago and estimated to be a drive just over four hours long, is the closest restaurant for Chicago-area residents.

5. Waffle House

Known as the casual chain that never closes, the universally 24-hour diner is seen as an icon of the American south, being an omnipresent option for affordable breakfast fare at any time of day.

While you're most likely to encounter a Waffle House in the American southeast, you don't have to leave Illinois to give yourself an essential experience of Americana.

The famed chain operates two locations in Illinois, both just outside of St. Louis, with locations in Granite City and Collinsville respectively. In just under five hours, you can find yourself with a plate of waffles and scrambled eggs, no matter the time of day.

6. Krystal

Although Americans across the Midwest and Northeast are familiar with sliders from White Castle, it isn't a crave case that carries small burgers in the American Southeast.

While not known as sliders, hamburgers from Krystal take a similar appearance to those from White Castle, with the small burgers recognized for including steamed-in onions.

Chicago residents may not need to drive across the country to check out a Krystal, but it isn't exactly a walk down the street either. After around six hours and 30 minutes of driving, you can stumble across the famous small burgers in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

7. Del Taco

Taco Bell may stand out as the ubiquitous quick option for tacos in the Chicago area when it comes to chain restaurants, but it's far from that way in the rest of the country.

California-based Del Taco offers Mexican fast food primarily in the Western and Southern U.S., although those in the Midwest can take in some quick tacos at locations in Michigan and Ohio.

Del Taco operates nine locations in the Detroit metropolitan area, the closest restaurants for those in the Chicago area. After just over a four-hour drive, you can taste a different take on the fast food taco.