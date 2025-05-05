Chicago police released more details after a shooting involving police officers inside an assisted living facility early Monday morning in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The incident took place just before 3 a.m. inside the Grand Regency of Jackson Park, located at 1448 E. 75th St, police said. According to its website, the Grand Regency is a supported living facility is for adults with physical disabilities between the ages of 22 and 64, who need assistance maintaining their independence.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, officers responded to the multi-unit facility for a call of a person with a knife threatening residents. Upon arrival, officers located the unit where the man, a resident lived, and attempted to speak with him, police said.

After gaining access to the unit, police were confronted by the man, who was armed with a knife, a preliminary statement from the Chicago Police Department said.

Officers deployed their Tasers, which failed to subdue the man, the statement continued, and the man, who was still armed, continued towards officers.

Officers then fired their weapons, striking the man, the statement said.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said, and a knife was recovered.

As of 6 a.m., the scene remained active, with multiple police cars flashing lights, ambulances and one large Chicago Police Department detective van parked out front. Officers and detectives could be seen going in and out of the building.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Early Monday morning, Chicago police said no officers were hurt in the shooting, and they were reviewing body camera footage from the incident.

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability, known as COPA was also on the scene investigating. COPA responds anytime a Chicago police officer fires their weapon.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were provided. This is a developing news story that will be updated.