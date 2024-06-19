Serving as a pillar to Chicago's culinary image, pizza and the Windy City are inseparable, with area residents almost certainly championing at least one of the city's two most well-known pizza styles: deep-dish and thin crust, or "tavern-style."

While many pizza chains have tried their own take on the more recognized Chicago deep-dish pie, Pizza Hut has launched a "Chicago tavern-style" pizza, claiming they're the first pizza chain to do so.

According to Pizza Hut's website, the newly debuted pizza is "inspired by the bar pies of Chicago" and is crafted with "a touch of Pizza Hut magic."

Diners can pile their favorite toppings onto a crispy thin crust sprinkled with a new "Cheesy Garlic Hut Dust" seasoning before being cut into square slices.

While those trying out the new pizzas can customize their own toppings, Pizza Hut is also offering recipes such as double pepperoni, pesto margherita and spicy chicken sausage.

The pizzas are currently available at participating locations and will only be around for a limited time, according to the chain.

You can find out if your nearby location is offering the tavern-style pies by looking at the menu for the closest Pizza Hut to you on their website.