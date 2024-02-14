Chicago pizza spot ranks no. 1 in US in Yelp's ‘Top 100' list, 5 others also make the cut

A popular Chicago pizza spot has been ranked no. 1 in the U.S. in a new "top 100" list from Yelp and five other city spots also made the cut.

The ranking, dubbed the "Top 100 Pizza Spots according to Yelp Elites 2024," was done in honor of National Pizza Day last week and included the top places from "our most passionate and trusted reviewers and influencers."

Pequod's Pizzeria took the top spot on the list, a result Yelp described as unsurprising.

"The caramelized cheese crust on its pan-style pies has been racking up stars among locals and Hollywood glitterati alike," the post reads.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The pizzeria has had multiple claims to fame, with a recent feature on Season 2 of the hit show "The Bear."

“We call it pan pizza, but really, it’s just our pizza: a unique take on traditional Chicago pizza,” General Manager Sean Asbra told Yelp. “It’s thick, with a soft bready center, a crispy bottom, and a caramelized cheese crust around the edge.”

Other city spots made the top 100 list, with Piece Brewery and Pizzeria coming in at no. 17, Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company at no. 27, Spacca Napoli at no. 44, Calo Pizzeria Restaurant & Lounge at no. 91, and Coalfire Pizza at no. 98.

The only thing that might have Chicagoans feeling saucy is that New York had 10 total spots on the list.