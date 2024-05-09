A man was killed and another man was injured when a car slammed into a light pole overnight on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

At 12:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a 20-year-old man was driving northbound when he swerved to avoid striking another vehicle, police said. The driver struck a curb and then a light pole before coming to a stop, police added.

The 25-year-old male passenger in the car was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was later identified by the Cook County medical examiner as as Jorge A. Castillo of Des Plaines.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital and was last listed in fair condition, police added.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.