2 persons of interest questioned in murder of man found in Norwood Park basement

Two persons of interest have been taken into custody for questioning in connection to a murder that has rattled neighbors in Norwood Park, according to Chicago police.

The 63-year-old victim was found bound in the basement of his home Sunday night near Olympia and Talcott, officials said. He has been identified as George Levin.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said the man died from multiple injuries of assault. His neighbors said they are stunned.

"He was an architect, he had lost his partner," said neighbor Judy Nalomski. "He moved in here with his sister and his mother who owns the house. He actually refurbished the whole basement."

Police still have not released any details about the case or a possible a motive, but Ald. Anthony Napolitano of the 41st Ward told NBC Chicago that detectives believe this was not a chance encounter and that the suspects may have searched through or taken some of the victim's belongings.

"Originally our fear was this was a random act of violence, a home invasion, and then we found out it wasn't and that it was an arranged meet-up," said Napolitano.

NBC Chicago learned charges are anticipated in the case. Ald. Brian Hopkins, the chairperson of the Committee on Public Safety, said the two persons of interest are believed to be undocumented migrants.

"I know the State's Attorney Felony Review Office is proceeding very carefully on this one simply because of the status of these two individuals as undocumented migrants. It's created a lot of additional interest in the implications of this case, so the state's attorney is proceeding judicially and slowly for good reason so we will await the charges," he said.

"The evidence that led to their arrest is very strong," said Ald. Hopkins. "We believe we have the right people in custody for this horrible crime for this innocent senior citizen who was murdered in his own home."