When is the Cubs home opener? What to know ahead of season's 1st game at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs may be nine games into their 2025 MLB season, but they've yet to play in front of their home fans at Wrigley Field. That changes Friday afternoon, when the Cubs will host the undefeated San Diego Padres.

In accordance with a Cubs' Friday home game tradition, first pitch is slated for 1:20 p.m.

The series comes on the heels of an active start to the season for the Cubs, which began on March 18 in Japan against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

After dropping both games at the hands of the Dodgers in Tokyo, the Cubs went on to split a four-game set in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks before sweeping the Athletics in their first series at their temporary home of Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Shota Imanaga is scheduled to take the mound for the Cubs Friday afternoon, facing off against Randy Vásquez, as the Padres aim to join the Dodgers as the only teams in MLB to start the season 8-0.

Wrigley Field is also offering new culinary options for the 2025 season, with a rotating menu featuring over 50 items throughout the course of the regular season for some select options.

For the first homestand of the season, unique items include a jibarito sandwich with roast beef, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and garlic butter on fried plantains, and chili lime fries, with tajin seasoning, cotija cheese and corn crema.

Short rib sliders, puffy tacos and homemade chicken and waffles are just some of the items fans can expect to see at "Marquee Classics" near section 117.

Beloved staples such as Home Run Inn pizza, Vienna Beef and Garrett's Popcorn will remain available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

After the weekend series hosting the Padres, the Cubs will host the Texas Rangers at the start of next week before heading to Los Angeles next weekend to take on the Dodgers.