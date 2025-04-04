The Chicago Bears have reportedly shored up their quarterback corps in advance of this month's NFL Draft, signing a veteran to help back up sophomore signal caller Caleb Williams in 2025.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears have inked veteran quarterback Case Keenum to a one-year-deal worth up to $3 million.

Veteran QB Case Keenum is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Chicago Bears, per source. Keenum now will help mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago like he did for CJ Stroud in Houston. pic.twitter.com/4wDG8s3RRT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025

Keenum will join Tyson Bagent as backup quarterbacks for the Bears, who has appeared in nine games over the past two seasons with the Bears.

Now 37 years old, the Bears mark the eighth franchise Keenum will have been a part of, with the veteran expected to mentor Williams in his second season.

Keenum has played a similar role with the Houston Texans the past two seasons, mentoring young quarterback C.J. Stroud in what was his third tenure with the franchise, though Keenum did not take a snap in the 2024 season.

The veteran last served as a full-time starter in the 2018 season, when he led the Denver Broncos to a 6-10 record, just one year after finishing as the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year runner-up.

In 2017, Keenum was 11-3 in his 14 starts with the Minnesota Vikings, leading his team to the NFC Championship Game on the heels of a game-winning touchdown pass that would later be canonized as the "Minneapolis Miracle."

The Bears currently hold the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.