Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside Norwood Park home

At around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a residence in the 7600 block of West Talcott regarding a person down.

By NBC Chicago Staff

 A homicide investigation was underway on Monday after a man was found unconscious in the basement of a Norwood Park home, authorities said.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the residence in the 7600 block of West Talcott regarding a person down. A witness told officers they discovered a 63-year-old man in a basement bedroom, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as of Monday evening.

The incident was under investigation by Area Five detectives.

