CPD investigates after man found dead, wrapped in duct tape in basement

The suspicious death of George Levin, 63, who lived with his mom and sister, is being investigated as a homicide

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

The suspicious death of 63-year-old George Levin, who had a knack for decorating, lived with his mom and sister and was “very nice,” according to neighbors, is being investigated as a homicide after his body was found bound with duct tape late Sunday in Norwood Park.

“He kept to himself, and he was very nice,” said neighbor Judy Nalomski, who lived next door to Levin.

A witness told responding officers they found Levin unresponsive in a basement bedroom about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A Monday autopsy determined Levin died of multiple injuries from an assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Levin, whose death was ruled a homicide, was dead at the scene, and his body was wrapped in duct tape, a law enforcement source and the medical examiner’s office said.

Nalomski said the house belongs to Levin’s mother, and he moved in last year. His sister also lives there.

Nalomski, who has lived on the block for 40 years, said she saw an ambulance, fire trucks and police cars park outside the house around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

She last saw Levin’s mom and sister Sunday, but she couldn’t remember the last time she saw him.

Last summer, Nalomski said Levin, who was an interior designer, converted the basement into an apartment for himself. She also saw him decorate their front steps with flowers and plants.

“It was beautifully decorated,” she said. “It was the best-looking house in the neighborhood.”

No arrests have been made, and Area 5 detectives are investigating the homicide.

