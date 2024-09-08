DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive close Sunday for resurfacing work

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A resurfacing project on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to cause closures on parts of the road starting Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the northbound lanes from Lawrence Avenue north to Hollywood Avenue will be closed, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. That part of the road is scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The resurfacing project, however, will continue through much of the week, with different closures each day.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Hollywood and Lawrence. That stretch of the road will then be closed completely starting at 9 p.m.

A similar schedule will be followed on that stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive through the week:

• Tuesday: Southbound lanes from Hollywood south to Lawrence reduced to one lane at 7 p.m., then closed entirely at 9 p.m., reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Wednesday: Northbound lanes from Lawrence north Hollywood reduced to one lane at 7 p.m. then closed entirely at 9 p.m., reopening 6 a.m. Thursday.

Local

7 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Great weather this week as summer-like heat returns

West Town 17 hours ago

‘My heart just sank:' Chicago man reunites with dog taken in stolen vehicle

• Thursday: Southbound lanes from Hollywood south to Lawrence will be reduced to one lane at 7 p.m., then close entirely at 9 p.m., reopening at 6 a.m. Friday.

The project is scheduled to be finished by Friday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us