Parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive close Sunday for resurfacing work

A resurfacing project on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to cause closures on parts of the road starting Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the northbound lanes from Lawrence Avenue north to Hollywood Avenue will be closed, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. That part of the road is scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

The resurfacing project, however, will continue through much of the week, with different closures each day.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Hollywood and Lawrence. That stretch of the road will then be closed completely starting at 9 p.m.

A similar schedule will be followed on that stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive through the week:

• Tuesday: Southbound lanes from Hollywood south to Lawrence reduced to one lane at 7 p.m., then closed entirely at 9 p.m., reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Wednesday: Northbound lanes from Lawrence north Hollywood reduced to one lane at 7 p.m. then closed entirely at 9 p.m., reopening 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Thursday: Southbound lanes from Hollywood south to Lawrence will be reduced to one lane at 7 p.m., then close entirely at 9 p.m., reopening at 6 a.m. Friday.

The project is scheduled to be finished by Friday.