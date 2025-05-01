Chicago Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash leaves 7 hurt in Chicago, including 3 children

At least seven people were injured in a crash, including three children, just outside of Chicago's McCormick Place during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Cermak Road and Martin Luther King Drive.

Chicago fire officials confirmed four adults and three children were injured in the crash, which involved at least two vehicles. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Footage from the scene showed the crash involved a minivan and SUV.

The cause of the crash was not clear.

Check back for more on this developing story.

