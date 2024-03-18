wisconsin

Olivia Rodrigo makes the most relatable stop in Wisconsin while on tour

Rodrigo is set to perform at the United Center in Chicago March 19 and 20

Stars are just like us Midwesterners -- they also love a good pit stop for some custard and a Butterburger.

At least, that was the case this weekend when three-time Grammy winning artist Olivia Rodrigo stopped at a Culver's in Franklin, Wisconsin while on a world tour in support of her GUTS album.

"Look who stopped in!!," the Wisconsin-based chain's Franklin store posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon, while sharing a photo of Culver's staff members and Rodrigo.

The Franklin store, at 4220 W Oakwood Park Ct., is approximately 18 miles south of Milwaukee. Saturday, Rodrigo performed at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

March 19 and 20, Rodrigo is set to perform at the United Center in Chicago before continuing on to her next leg of the tour.

