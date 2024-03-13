The highly anticipated full 2024 concert and performance schedule for Ravinia Festival in suburban Highland Park will be announced early Wednesday, Ravinia's website said.

According to organizers, tickets for all 2024 events are set to go on sale to the general public April 24, with member pre-sales beginning March 19. Ravinia guests are permitted to bring their own picnics into the grounds, including food and liquor.

While the full 2024 schedule will be announced Wednesday, nearly one dozen acts have already been announced for the 2024 season, Ravinia's website showed, including James Taylor, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello and more.

Here's the full list of artists that were announced ahead of the full 2024 schedule release date:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

June 8, 9: James Taylor & His All-Star Band

June 12: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

June 14: Hauser

June 15: Michael Franti & Spearhead

June 22: Little Feat with special guest Los Lobos

July 6: Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

July 14: Norah Jones with special guest Mavis Staples

July 31: Gypsy Kings featured Nicolas Reyes

Aug. 11: Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge

Aug. 23: O.A.R. with special guest Fitz and the Tantrums

Sept 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Alejandro Escovedo

In 2023, Ravinia Festival saw performances from John Legend, Jethro Tull, Santana and Ms. Lauryn Hill.