Jennifer Lopez announced Thursday she’s embarking on a U.S. tour, stopping in over 30 cities across the country, including the Chicago area.
The “This Is Me...Now” tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida. It is set to come to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on July 26, according to Live Nation.
The tour, named after her forthcoming studio album of the same name, marks the “Get Right” singer’s first trek in nearly five years. J. Lo last toured in 2019.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 through Ticketmaster parent company LiveNation.com, following three presale windows for Citi cardholders, Verizon customers and members of the J.Lo fan club. The presale begins on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. for the fan club and 10 a.m. for Citi and Verizon customers, Live Nation said.
In addition to her new album, J.Lo will also release a Prime Video movie Friday. Lopez co-wrote “This is Me…Now: A Love Story,” a movie musical about finding love, which she called “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.” The movie includes star-studded appearances from her husband, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.
She also has a behind-the-scenes documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” out on Feb. 27, also on Prime.
A full list of J.Lo's tour dates and cities can be found below:
Wed., Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Fri., Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Tue., Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Wed., Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena
Fri., Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Sat., Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Tue., Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Thu., Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Sat., Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue., Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Wed., Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Fri., Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Sat., Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
Mon., Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed., Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Fri., Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Sat., Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue., Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed., Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Fri., Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Mon., Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Wed., Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Fri., Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Sat., Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Tue., Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Wed., Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Fri., Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Tue., Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu., Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sat., Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sun., Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue., Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri., Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Sat., Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center