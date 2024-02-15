Jennifer Lopez announced Thursday she’s embarking on a U.S. tour, stopping in over 30 cities across the country, including the Chicago area.

The “This Is Me...Now” tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida. It is set to come to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on July 26, according to Live Nation.

The tour, named after her forthcoming studio album of the same name, marks the “Get Right” singer’s first trek in nearly five years. J. Lo last toured in 2019.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 through Ticketmaster parent company LiveNation.com, following three presale windows for Citi cardholders, Verizon customers and members of the J.Lo fan club. The presale begins on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. for the fan club and 10 a.m. for Citi and Verizon customers, Live Nation said.

In addition to her new album, J.Lo will also release a Prime Video movie Friday. Lopez co-wrote “This is Me…Now: A Love Story,” a movie musical about finding love, which she called “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.” The movie includes star-studded appearances from her husband, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.

She also has a behind-the-scenes documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” out on Feb. 27, also on Prime.

A full list of J.Lo's tour dates and cities can be found below:

Wed., Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri., Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Tue., Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Wed., Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena

Fri., Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sat., Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue., Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu., Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat., Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue., Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Wed., Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri., Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat., Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Mon., Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed., Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Fri., Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat., Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue., Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed., Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri., Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Mon., Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Wed., Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Fri., Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sat., Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue., Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Wed., Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri., Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Tue., Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu., Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat., Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun., Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue., Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri., Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat., Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center