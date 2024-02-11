It’s going to be a packed summer of shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field this summer, with some of the biggest names in music hitting the Windy City.

From the Rolling Stones to Metallica, the lakefront will play host to a variety of concerts in coming months.

June 15 – Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band

The “Sun Goes Down” tour will roll through Chicago on June 15 to kick off Soldier Field’s concert season, with country stars Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band hitting the stage.

Chesney's new album "Born" will hit stores in late March, according to his website. The Zac Brown Band has won three Grammys in their career, including Best Country Album for "Uncaged" in 2013.

The acts will be joined by Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, according to organizers.

June 21 – Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

Two of the most iconic names in music history will bring their tour to Chicago the following week, as Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will play a show at Soldier Field.

Joel released a new single called “Turn the Lights Back On” on Feb. 1, marking his first new release in several years.

Nicks has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards as a solo artist. She is also hitting numerous cities along with her appearances with Joel, including a show in St. Louis in May.

The show is sold out, but tickets remain available on the secondary market.

June 27 and 30 – The Rolling Stones

Touring with their new album “Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones will play a pair of shows in Chicago to cap off the month of June.

The Stones are expected to play tracks off the new album, as well as their biggest hits and some deeper cuts, according to the band.

July 20 – George Strait

Soldier Field will play host to another showcase of country music talent on July 20, when George Strait rolls into the city.

Strait has sold more than 120 million albums, with 33 certified-platinum albums, according to the RIAA. He also has hit No. 1 on the country charts for a mind-boggling 61 songs.

Joining Strait will be 10-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Aug. 9-11 – Metallica

Metallica will bring its “M72” tour to Chicago on Aug. 9 and 11, playing unique setlists each night with no repeated songs, according to a press release.

Pantera and Mammoth WVH will provide the opening acts for the first show, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will handle those duties the second night.

Aug. 24 – Pink

Pink will bring her high-flying “Summer Carnival” tour to Chicago for the final show of the Soldier Field season on Aug. 24.

Her latest album “Trustfall” was released in Feb. 2023, peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. charts.

Joining Pink will be nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, according to a press release. Crow was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.