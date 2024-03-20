Olivia Rodrigo makes big announcement during Chicago ‘GUTS' show

Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is making quite a splash on the Midwestern leg of her global "GUTS" tour.

Earlier this week, the pop icon stopped at a Wisconsin Culver's following her show at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. And during Rodgio's sold-out show at the United Center in Chicago Tuesday, Rodrigo revealed a deluxe edition of her "GUTS" album would be released Friday.

Rodrigo dropped the news coyly in the middle of her set Tuesday. During the song "get him back!," Rodrio opened a folded piece of paper to reveal the words "GUTS DELUX OUT FRIDAY" to a cheering crowd.

She then crumpled up piece of paper, threw it into the crowd and continued her song.

Rodrigo is set to perform a second night at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday. Additionally, Rodrigo's special edition Crumbl cookie will be available at multiple Chicago area locations through March 24.