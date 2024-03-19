Where to try Crumbl's special Olivia Rodrigo ‘GUTS Cookie' in Chicago this week

Olivia Rodrigo's visit to Chicago this week extends beyond the United Center and includes a tasty bakery item fans can snag even without a concert ticket.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist partnered with Crumbl Cookies to create a special treat in honor of her GUTS world tour.

Fans describe the Crumbl GUTS cookie as: "Two chilled purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around delicious layers of triple-berry jam and light vanilla buttercream, rolled in colorful star-studded sprinkles and topped with a star cutout."

According to Crumbl, the traveling cookie will be "available for one week only at select locations," following along with Rodrigo's tour schedule.

"As Olivia goes on tour, her GUTS Cookie will be right there with her, available at Crumbl stores surrounding each concert venue, for one week only," the bakery wrote on Instagram, noting the cookie was inspired by Rodrigo's "daring spirit and the iconic sounds of her latest album."

Rodrigo is at the United Center in Chicago on March 19 and 20, and keen observers note the cookie will be available until March 24 at multiple Chicago-area locations.

The bakery and signer invite fans to "follow the tour, follow the cookie" at this link for a list of bakeries.