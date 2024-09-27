Don't look back in anger, Chicago. Oasis' international reunion tour includes a stop in the Windy City, according to a new report.

The Britpop band announced last month it would reunite after 15 years and a well-known beef between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Initial concerts were planned for the U.K. and Ireland, but music magazine NME reported this week a list of international dates also on the docket, including US, Canada, South America, Asia and Australia. Among the rumored stops? Chicago!

"NME can exclusively reveal the cities that Oasis will be playing on their upcoming 2025 reunion tour," the magazine revealed, though the band has not officially confirmed the report or released the dates.

"Sources close to the tour" told NME the locations include:

Toronto, Canada

Chicago, US

East Rutherford, New Jersey, US

Boston, US

Los Angeles, US

Mexico City, Mexico

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina

According to NME, Oasis expects to make the official announcement "in the coming week or so."

Oasis' confirmed tour begins on July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Other dates include: Heaton Park in Manchester, England, on July 11, 12, 19 and 20; Wembley Stadium in London on July 25 and 26 and Aug. 2 and 3; Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Aug. 8 and 9; and Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 16 and 17.

Fans reported high ticket prices of up to $600 for initial concerts and issues with Ticketmaster, which noted in a statement that it doesn't set the prices for tickets.