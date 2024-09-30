Chicago, ‘Oasis is coming:' Britpop band expands 2025 tour to North America, adds Chicago stop

Britpop band Oasis has officially expanded their long-awaited international reunion tour, announcing five new stops in North America -- including one in Chicago.

"America. Oasis is coming," the band posted on Facebook Monday. "You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

The additional tour dates announced were Aug. 24 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario; Aug. 28 at Soldier Field in Chicago, at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Sept. 6 at Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, and Sept. 12 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City.

According to the band, fans can register for a North American ticket "pre-sale private ballot" scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 ahead of a general sale Friday, Oct. 4.

Rumors of a Chicago show and expanded cities and dates leaked last week, with one music magazine saying 13 additional tour stops added.

More information about tickets to Oasis' Chicago show can be found here.

What to know about the Oasis tour

Oasis, the Britpop band known for timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” is reuniting for a tour of the British Isles next summer, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Oasis' tour begins on July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Other dates include: Heaton Park in Manchester, England, on July 11, 12, 19 and 20; Wembley Stadium in London on July 25 and 26 and Aug. 2 and 3; Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Aug. 8 and 9; and Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 16 and 17. As of Monday, Sept. 30, nearly all the previously announced dates were already sold out.

Fans reported high ticket prices of up to $600 for initial concerts and issues with Ticketmaster, which noted in a statement that it doesn't set the prices for tickets.

The band alluded to past tensions in the tour announcement.

“The guns have fallen silent,” Oasis said on social media. “The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Noel Gallagher, the band’s guitarist and songwriter, wrote in a statement at the time.

While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Noel Gallagher accused his younger brother of having a hangover that forced them to cancel a 2009 concert. The frontman disputed the accusation and sued, later dropping the lawsuit.

In 2011, Noel Gallagher told The Associated Press in an interview that he left the band after an incident where Liam Gallagher started wielding a guitar “like an axe ... and he’s swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?”

In 2019, Liam Gallagher told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

“The most important thing is about me and him being brothers,” he said. “He thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn’t join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.”