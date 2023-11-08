Oak Park church opens doors to help migrant families waiting for permanent housing

Local churches in suburban Oak Park are stepping up to help with the ongoing migrant crisis in Chicago, offering space to migrant families who are awaiting permanent housing.

“This is a joint effort that we have done as a church, as a community, as a family,” Pastor Manfred Karolyi with Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park told NBC Chicago.

He said around 20 migrant families have been staying at the church on Lake Street in downtown Oak Park. Members of the congregation opened its doors about a week ago in an effort to help.

“We felt it would be important for our community here in Oak Park to do that,” he said. “We feel our sense of calling after praying that this is something that we needed to do.”

The pastor said they rely on donations and a network of volunteers to run the operation.

“We didn’t have all the details or the structure, so it was a leap of faith,” he said. “Stepping into all of this and bringing the families to the church.”

The plan for now is to house migrants at the church for 30 to 60 days. Volunteers help with food, transportation, and other basic needs for families.

“They’re becoming part of our family and we want to care for them and give honor and dignity to them as best as we can,” executive pastor Jonathan Cummings said.

Last week, the Village of Oak Park declared an emergency disaster, allowing officials to offer up more support and funding for migrants.

Two other churches, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and United Lutheran Church, joined in on efforts to help. Volunteers relocated 160 migrants indoors from Chicago police stations, like the 15th district.

“We have a generous community,” pastor Karoyli said. “When crises happen, I think Oak Park has amazing people responding to situations like this.”

With additional funding available, the village said it was able to reach an agreement to move migrants from those two church locations to West Cook YMCA and the Carleton of Oak Park Hotel. The village said 40 rooms at the YMCA that could house up to 50 migrants would cost them $8,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the pastor at Calvary Memorial Church believes Oak Park is setting an example for other suburban communities to help.

“This has to be something that we need to do together,” he said. “It cannot just be Oak Park, so I will invite other communities to think about it.”