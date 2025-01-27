Buffalo Grove

Nostalgic northwest suburban restuarant, ice cream parlor to close after 120 years: Report

The Buffalo Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor, with its recognizable teal awnings, moved from Chicago to the busy intersection of Lake Cook Road and North Arlington Heights Road in the 1990

A nostalgic restaurant and ice cream parlor in the northwestern suburbs that was founded more than 100 years ago will soon close its doors for good, according to reports.

The Buffalo Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor, at 1180 E. Lake Cook Rd., will close up shop beginning in April of 2025, according to a report from The Daily Herald. The restaurant's final day of meal service will be on March 30, 2025.

"After 120 years of history and 35 years in Buffalo Grove, Buffalo Restuarant is closing," mailers about the closing, which were posted on social media, appeared to say. "Come visit us ONE FINAL TIME!"

The restaurant, with its recognizable teal awnings, moved to the busy intersection of Lake Cook Road and North Arlington Heights Road in the 1990s, the Daily Herald reported, after originally opening at Irving Park and Pulaski the early 1900s.

Word of the closures quickly spread across social media, with dozens of comments from former diners reminiscing about their experiences at the restaurant.

"One more childhood memory lost to history," one comment, posted to a "Chicago History" Facebook group said.

"Too bad," said another, "It was once our go-to place in BG."

As of 12 p.m. Monday, the restaurant itself had not posted about the closure on social media, and they could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

