The very popular Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, with more than 500 participating restaurants across dozens of cuisines -- but you don't need to go to the city to experience it.
In fact, at least 50 of the featured restaurants are in the suburbs, according to organizers.
The 17-day event offers set menus and fixed pricing brunch, lunch and dinner, Choose Chicago says. The popular event allows diners to visit neighborhoods or restaurants they may not otherwise have considered, or might not be able to get a reservation at.
"Go to a place you've never been before," Isaac Reichman of Choose Chicago said. "Go explore a new cuisine or neighborhood. Go to new restaurants or mainstays. We've got so many different options."
In addition to the city, the restaurants span multiple suburbs, with set menus and pricing of lunch or brunch at $30, and dinner at $45 or $60, depending on the restaurant. The week runs through Feb. 9, and features 500 restaurants in total, spanning 35 Chicago neighborhoods and nearly two dozen suburbs.
"Book now," Reichman said. "They are going fast."
Below is the full list of suburban Chicago restaurants participating in Chicago Restuarant Week for 2025, and where they are located.
Evanston
Double Clutch Brewing Company, 2121 Ashland Ave., $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Oceanique Restaurant, 505 Main St., $60 dinner
Soul & Smoke, 1601 Payne St., $30 lunch, $5 dinner
Glenview
Ema, 1320 Patriot Blvd., $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Wildfire, 1300 Patriot Blvd., $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Highland Park
DeNucci's, 1850 2nd St., Unit 110, $45 dinner, $60 dinner
Hinsdale
Pour Destino, Calle Cantina, $60 dinner
Vistro Prime, 112 S. Washington St., $60 dinner
La Grange
mána, 88 LaGrange Rd., $45 dinner
fourteensixteen, 14 Calendar Ave., $60 dinner
Kama Bistro, 9 LaGrange Rd., $45 dinner
Steak & Vine, 37 LaGrange Rd., $45 dinner
Lincolnshire
Wildfire, 235 Parkway Dr., $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Lincolnwood
L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge, 7110 Lincoln Ave., $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Mia Francesca, 4436 W. Touhy Ave.
Lombard
Benihana, 747 E. Butterfield Rd., $45 dinner
Greek Islands Restaurant, 300 E. 22nd, $30 lunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner
The Capital Grille, Yorktown Center, $60 dinner
Naperville
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, 47 E. Chicago Ave., $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Morton's The Steakhouse, 1751 Freedom Dr., $60 dinner
Ramsay's Kitchen, 39 W. Jefferson St., $45 dinner
Northbrook
Di Pescara, Northbrook Court, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Napolita Pizza & Wine Bar, 1349 Shermer Rd., $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner
Morton's The Steakhouse, 699 Skokie Blvd., $60 dinner
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, 933 Skokie Blvd., $60 dinner
Oak Brook
Antico Posto, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Beatrix, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Coa at the Drake Hotel, $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Devon Seafood & Steak, Oakbrook Terrace, $45 dinner
El Tapeo, Oakbrook Center, $45 dinner
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Oakbrook Center Mall, $60 dinner
Roka Akor, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Season's 52, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Wildfire, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Violi, Oakbrook Center, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Oak Park
Amerikas Restaurant, 734 Lake St. $60 dinner
Orland Park
Seasons 52, 15610 S. LaGrange Rd., $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Rosemont
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Schaumburg
Benihana, 1200 E. Higgins Rd., $45 dinner
Morton's The Steakhouse, 1470 McConnor Pwky, $60 dinner
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 1780 E. Golf Rd., $60 dinner
Seasons 52, 1770 E. Higgins, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Shaw's Crab House, Streets of Woodfield, $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Tokio Pub, Streets of Woodfield, $30 lunch
The Capital Grille, 2000 E. Golf, $60 dinner
Wildfire, 1250 E. Higgins Rd., $30 lunch, $60 dinner
Skokie
Bar Siena, Westfield Old Orchard Mall, $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner
Roka Akor, Westfield Old Orchard Mall, $30 lunch, $60 dinner
The Capital Grille, Westfield Old Orchard Mall, $60 dinner
South Barrington
Ruth's Chris Steak House, Arboretum Shopping Center, $60 dinner
Vernon Hills
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 1050 N. Milwaukee, Ave., $60 dinner
Western Springs
Petite Vie, 909 Burlington Ave., $60 dinner
Wheeling
Benihana, 150 N. Milwaukee, $45 dinner
Wilmette
Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar, 1126 Central Ave., $30 lunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner
Pescadero Seafood & Oyster Bar, 1167 Wilmette Ave., $30 brunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner
Winnetka
Aboyer, 64 Green Bay Rd., $60 dinner
A full list of participating restaurants can be found here, and can be filtered by cuisine, neighborhood or more. Reservations are recommended, organizers said.
More information about Chicago Restaurant Week can be found here.