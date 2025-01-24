The very popular Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, with more than 500 participating restaurants across dozens of cuisines -- but you don't need to go to the city to experience it.

In fact, at least 50 of the featured restaurants are in the suburbs, according to organizers.

The 17-day event offers set menus and fixed pricing brunch, lunch and dinner, Choose Chicago says. The popular event allows diners to visit neighborhoods or restaurants they may not otherwise have considered, or might not be able to get a reservation at.

"Go to a place you've never been before," Isaac Reichman of Choose Chicago said. "Go explore a new cuisine or neighborhood. Go to new restaurants or mainstays. We've got so many different options."

In addition to the city, the restaurants span multiple suburbs, with set menus and pricing of lunch or brunch at $30, and dinner at $45 or $60, depending on the restaurant. The week runs through Feb. 9, and features 500 restaurants in total, spanning 35 Chicago neighborhoods and nearly two dozen suburbs.

"Book now," Reichman said. "They are going fast."

Below is the full list of suburban Chicago restaurants participating in Chicago Restuarant Week for 2025, and where they are located.

Evanston

Double Clutch Brewing Company, 2121 Ashland Ave., $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Oceanique Restaurant, 505 Main St., $60 dinner

Soul & Smoke, 1601 Payne St., $30 lunch, $5 dinner

Glenview

Ema, 1320 Patriot Blvd., $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Wildfire, 1300 Patriot Blvd., $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Highland Park

DeNucci's, 1850 2nd St., Unit 110, $45 dinner, $60 dinner

Hinsdale

Pour Destino, Calle Cantina, $60 dinner

Vistro Prime, 112 S. Washington St., $60 dinner

La Grange

mána, 88 LaGrange Rd., $45 dinner

fourteensixteen, 14 Calendar Ave., $60 dinner

Kama Bistro, 9 LaGrange Rd., $45 dinner

Steak & Vine, 37 LaGrange Rd., $45 dinner

Lincolnshire

Wildfire, 235 Parkway Dr., $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Lincolnwood

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge, 7110 Lincoln Ave., $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Mia Francesca, 4436 W. Touhy Ave.

Lombard

Benihana, 747 E. Butterfield Rd., $45 dinner

Greek Islands Restaurant, 300 E. 22nd, $30 lunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner

The Capital Grille, Yorktown Center, $60 dinner

Naperville

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, 47 E. Chicago Ave., $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Morton's The Steakhouse, 1751 Freedom Dr., $60 dinner

Ramsay's Kitchen, 39 W. Jefferson St., $45 dinner

Northbrook

Di Pescara, Northbrook Court, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Napolita Pizza & Wine Bar, 1349 Shermer Rd., $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner

Morton's The Steakhouse, 699 Skokie Blvd., $60 dinner

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, 933 Skokie Blvd., $60 dinner

Oak Brook

Antico Posto, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Beatrix, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Coa at the Drake Hotel, $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Devon Seafood & Steak, Oakbrook Terrace, $45 dinner

El Tapeo, Oakbrook Center, $45 dinner

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Oakbrook Center Mall, $60 dinner

Roka Akor, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Season's 52, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Wildfire, Oakbrook Center Mall, $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Violi, Oakbrook Center, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Oak Park

Amerikas Restaurant, 734 Lake St. $60 dinner

Orland Park

Seasons 52, 15610 S. LaGrange Rd., $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Rosemont

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Schaumburg

Benihana, 1200 E. Higgins Rd., $45 dinner

Morton's The Steakhouse, 1470 McConnor Pwky, $60 dinner

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 1780 E. Golf Rd., $60 dinner

Seasons 52, 1770 E. Higgins, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Shaw's Crab House, Streets of Woodfield, $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Tokio Pub, Streets of Woodfield, $30 lunch

The Capital Grille, 2000 E. Golf, $60 dinner

Wildfire, 1250 E. Higgins Rd., $30 lunch, $60 dinner

Skokie

Bar Siena, Westfield Old Orchard Mall, $30 brunch, $30 lunch, $45 dinner

Roka Akor, Westfield Old Orchard Mall, $30 lunch, $60 dinner

The Capital Grille, Westfield Old Orchard Mall, $60 dinner

South Barrington

Ruth's Chris Steak House, Arboretum Shopping Center, $60 dinner

Vernon Hills

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 1050 N. Milwaukee, Ave., $60 dinner

Western Springs

Petite Vie, 909 Burlington Ave., $60 dinner

Wheeling

Benihana, 150 N. Milwaukee, $45 dinner

Wilmette

Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar, 1126 Central Ave., $30 lunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner

Pescadero Seafood & Oyster Bar, 1167 Wilmette Ave., $30 brunch, $45 dinner, $60 dinner

Winnetka

Aboyer, 64 Green Bay Rd., $60 dinner

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here, and can be filtered by cuisine, neighborhood or more. Reservations are recommended, organizers said.

More information about Chicago Restaurant Week can be found here.