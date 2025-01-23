Chicago Restaurant Week

Chicago Restaurant Week 2025 begins: See the full list of 500 restaurants in the city, suburbs

Chicago Restuarant Week for 2025 takes place Jan. 24, with 500 participating restaurants including more than 50 spots in the suburbs

By NBC Chicago Staff

The next few weeks in the Windy City are about to get very tasty, thanks to 2025 Chicago Restuarant Week.

The 17-day event kicks off Jan. 24, with a "record-breaking" 500 restaurants across the city and suburbs offering prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, Choose Chicago says.

"The most we've ever had," Isaac Reichman of Choose Chicago told NBC Chicago Thursday morning.

The acclaimed week runs through Feb. 9, Reichman said. Menus all have fixed prices -- at either $30, $45 or $60, Reichman said.

"Go to a place you've never been before," Reichman said. "Go explore a new cuisine or neighborhood. Go to new restaurants or mainstays. We've got so many different options."

Chicago Restaurant Week spans 35 neighborhoods, Choose Chicago said. It also includes 56 suburban restaurants, Reichman said.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here, and can be filtered by cuisine, neighborhood or more. Reservations are recommended, organizers said.

"Book now," Reichman said. "They are going fast."

More information about Chicago Restaurant Week can be found here.

