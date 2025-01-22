Several Chicago chefs, restaurants named among James Beard Award semifinalists

With 2025 fresh underway, several Chicago chefs and restaurants have received a prestigious honor, being named among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Award, lauding the finest restaurants, chefs, bars, bakeries and more in America's culinary scene.

The expansive awards feature numerous different categories, with some honoring chefs and restaurants by region.

Award categories range from Outstanding Restaurateur and Outstanding Chef to Emerging Chef, Best New Restaurant and Outstanding Hospitality.

Overall, Chicago was represented a remarkable 22 times among 2025's semifinalists, including comprising half of the foundation's 20 semifinalists for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region, which also includes Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Nominees for the award will then be announced on April 2, with winners later revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 16.

Below is a look at the Chicago establishments and chefs who were named as James Beard semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Brian Jupiter and Aaron Torricelli, Pioneer Tavern Group (Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern)

Outstanding Chef

Lee Wolen, Boka

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Outstanding Restaurant

Emerging Chef

Jacob Potashnick, Feld

Best New Restaurant

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Outstanding Bar

Best New Bar

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Thomas Kakalios, Asador Bastian

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Christopher Marty, Best Intentions

Best Chef: Great Lakes

More information on this year's semifinalists and the full list can be found here.