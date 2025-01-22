chicago food

Several Chicago chefs, restaurants named among James Beard Award semifinalists

Half of this year's semifinalists for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region are Chicago chefs

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty Images

With 2025 fresh underway, several Chicago chefs and restaurants have received a prestigious honor, being named among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Award, lauding the finest restaurants, chefs, bars, bakeries and more in America's culinary scene.

The expansive awards feature numerous different categories, with some honoring chefs and restaurants by region.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Award categories range from Outstanding Restaurateur and Outstanding Chef to Emerging Chef, Best New Restaurant and Outstanding Hospitality.

Overall, Chicago was represented a remarkable 22 times among 2025's semifinalists, including comprising half of the foundation's 20 semifinalists for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region, which also includes Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Nominees for the award will then be announced on April 2, with winners later revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 16.

Below is a look at the Chicago establishments and chefs who were named as James Beard semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Outstanding Chef

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Outstanding Restaurant

Emerging Chef

  • Jacob Potashnick, Feld

Best New Restaurant

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Outstanding Bar

Best New Bar

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Best Chef: Great Lakes

More information on this year's semifinalists and the full list can be found here.

This article tagged under:

chicago food
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us