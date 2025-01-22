Several Chicago chefs, restaurants named among James Beard Award semifinalists

With 2025 fresh underway, several Chicago chefs and restaurants have received a prestigious honor, being named among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Award, lauding the finest restaurants, chefs, bars, bakeries and more in America's culinary scene.
The expansive awards feature numerous different categories, with some honoring chefs and restaurants by region.
Award categories range from Outstanding Restaurateur and Outstanding Chef to Emerging Chef, Best New Restaurant and Outstanding Hospitality.
Overall, Chicago was represented a remarkable 22 times among 2025's semifinalists, including comprising half of the foundation's 20 semifinalists for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region, which also includes Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Nominees for the award will then be announced on April 2, with winners later revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 16.
Below is a look at the Chicago establishments and chefs who were named as James Beard semifinalists:
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Brian Jupiter and Aaron Torricelli, Pioneer Tavern Group (Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern)
Outstanding Chef
- Lee Wolen, Boka
Outstanding Restaurant
Emerging Chef
- Jacob Potashnick, Feld
Best New Restaurant
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
Outstanding Bar
Best New Bar
Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service
- Thomas Kakalios, Asador Bastian
Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
- Christopher Marty, Best Intentions
Best Chef: Great Lakes
- Marcos Ascencio, Mariscos San Pedro
- Thai Dang, HaiSous
- Diana Davila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
- Bo Fowler, BiXi Beer
- Joe Frillman, Daisies
- Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower, Maxwells Trading
- Lamar Moore, ETC
- Noah Sandoval, Oriole
- Sujan Sarkar, Indienne
- Zeeshan Shah and Yoshi Yamada, Superkhana International
More information on this year's semifinalists and the full list can be found here.