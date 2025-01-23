North suburban mall sees one of its few remaining stores close for good

Lululemon, one of the few remaining retail stores at the once-popular Northbrook Court mall, has closed, according a message from the shop.

The Canadian-based athleisure store closed for good on Jan. 19, lululemon said in an email to customers.

"Our Northbrook Court location is closing," the email said. "Our time in this community has been truly special, and we are so thankful for your support."

The brand went on to say that its retail stores at nearby malls, including Old Orchard in Skokie, Market Square in Lake Forest and Deer Park remain open.

"Keep an eye on your email - you never know where we may open next," the email went on to say.

A reason for the closure wasn't provided. Neither lululemon nor Northbrook Court responded to NBC Chicago's requests for comment.

The closure comes as the north suburban mall, once a bustling hangout and shopping destination with a busy movie theater, department stores and crowded restaurants, remains a skeleton of its former self, with multiple vacancies and empty department stores.

In 2019, Macy's announced it was closing its Northbrook Court location, along with several other Macy's locations in the U.S. In August of 2020, the mall's Lord & Taylor closed, along with the department store's only other Illinois location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Neiman Marcus, the mall's last remaining department store, remains open for business, as do more than a dozen other retailers, including Tiffany's, White House Black Market, Gap, and Forever21, according to the mall's website.

Patch reported The Northbrook Village Board in 2023 discussed an ambitious plan from the mall's owner, Brookfield Properties, to revitalize the mall, with renderings showing residences, green spaces, new stores, restaurants and more. In 2024, a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties told NBC Chicago there were no updates to share about the project.

Other suburban malls are moving forward with redevelopment. In Niles, the Village Board of Trustees recently approved a "historic" agreement to move forward on a $440 million project to revamp the decades-old Golf Mill Town Center mall. Bloomingdale also unveiled plans to redevelop the area's now-shuttered Stratford Square Mall. In Skokie, dozens of new stores and restaurants have opened over the past few years at Westfield Old Orchard Mall, where luxury apartment buildings are also planned.