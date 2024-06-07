New owner exploring a ‘number of options' for Signature Room space. But one possibility is off the table

Nestled on the 95th floor of the former John Hancock Tower, the Signature Room served as one of Chicago's top fine dining destinations for three decades.

After the establishment's abrupt closure in September, what would become of the prime space remained uncertain for months. That changed on Friday, however, when the company behind the tower's observation deck disclosed it had bought the building's 95th and 96th floors - including the prominent piece of realty.

Nichole Benolken, Managing Director of 360 CHICAGO, said the company is in the "very early" stages of development.

One thing is clear: the new owners will be charting a new course.

While the company revealed it's "exploring a number of options" for the 30,000-square-foot space, it insists a restaurant won't be one of them.

More information will be shared in the coming months, Benolken said.

Former employees of The Signature Room have been awarded $1.52 million in backpay after the restaurant abruptly closed last year, NBC Chicago's Courtney Sisk reports.

360 CHICAGO already operates a 17,000-square-foot observation deck on the 94th floor, plus the TILT ride and CloudBar cocktail lounge.

When construction does begin, these attractions will remain open as usual. They will be "unaffected by any work being done on the floors above," the company said.

360 CHICAGO expects to open the space to the public sometime in 2026.

The Signature Room closed in September, with its operators citing "economic issues." A popular spot for dinner and weekend brunch, the high-end establishment required guests to follow a dress code and catered to generations of Chicagoans and visitors since it opened in 1993.