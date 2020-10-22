illinois election

NBC 5 Releases 3rd Episode of ‘Illinois Voters' Guide' Podcast on Graduated Income Tax Vote

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC 5 on Thursday released the third episode of "The Illinois Voters' Guide," its new podcast on the 2020 general election. 

This week's episode is a look at the graduated income tax proposal on every ballot across Illinois, giving listeners a breakdown of what they need to know about the constitutional amendment to change the state from a flat tax to a graduated rate.

NBC 5's Phil Rogers talks with NBC 5 political editor Carol Marin and NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern about the issue - what it is, who's supporting and opposing it and much more.

Released every Thursday ahead of Election Day, "The Illinois Voters' Guide" examines contests and issues about which voters will be making decisions when they fill out their ballots.

In part one, Marin and Ahern discussed the high-profile and contentious race for Cook County State’s Attorney. In part two released last week, digital producer Shelby Bremer highlights some of the biggest races happening across the state this election cycle.

You can listen to the latest episode below and wherever you find your podcasts.

vote in illinois Oct 10

Your Guide to the 2020 Illinois General Election

chicago politics Oct 8

9 Races to Watch in Illinois' 2020 General Election

This article tagged under:

illinois electionillinois election 2020illinois voter guidenbc 5 podcastillinois voters guide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us