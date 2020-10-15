NBC 5 Releases 2nd Episode of ‘Illinois Voters' Guide' Podcast on Races to Watch in the 2020 Election

NBC 5 on Thursday released the second episode of "The Illinois Voters' Guide," its new podcast on the 2020 general election.

This week's episode is a look at some of the biggest and most interesting races on the ballot in Illinois this election cycle, from an exploration of the race for president in the state, to some congressional races with major implications and more.

NBC 5's Phil Rogers talks with digital producer Shelby Bremer, who creates the station's voters' guides each election cycle, to help voters feel informed and prepared to cast their ballots.

Released every Thursday ahead of Election Day, "The Illinois Voters' Guide" examines contests and issues about which voters will be making decisions when they fill out their ballots.

In part one, released last week, political editor Carol Marin and political reporter Mary Ann Ahern discussed the race for Cook County State’s Attorney.

You can listen to the latest episode below and wherever you find your podcasts.