9 Races to Watch in Illinois' 2020 General Election

Voting in the 2020 general election has already begun, with the coronavirus pandemic prompting millions across Illinois and the U.S. to vote by mail or cast their ballots early, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

There are countless races up and down the ballot in Illinois with fascinating and important narratives, some garnering national attention in a contentious and high-stakes election cycle.

Here's a look at nine of the biggest races you should be watching in the Chicago area and across Illinois this election:

Presidential Race in Illinois May Mirror National Trends

The biggest race this election cycle is without a doubt the one at the top of the ballot. President Donald Trump is running for a second term against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in an election unlike any other.

Voting has already begun – with millions of people casting their ballots early and by mail – and will conclude on Nov. 3 as the year draws to a close. This year has already included Trump’s impeachment, the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a renewed civil rights movement and the death of a Supreme Court justice – all issues that are shaping the campaign.

While we don’t know who will be president come January 2021, we do know with some certainty how Illinois will vote. Illinois has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988 when the state gave George H.W. Bush a narrow 2-point margin of victory.

Having backed the Democrat in the last seven presidential races, Illinois is all but certain to vote for Biden, who most recently served as vice president to Illinois’ own former President Barack Obama.

Biden emerged from a contentious Democratic primary in which he ran as a more moderate choice compared to progressive hopefuls like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, consolidating support following a commanding victory in the South Carolina primary, propelled in large part by Black voters who overwhelmingly backed him and make up a majority of the state’s Democratic electorate.

In Illinois’ primary election two weeks later, Biden beat Sanders, the only other viable Democratic candidate left in the race, by more than 20 points – four years after Sanders came within striking distance of an upset against Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 primary.

Turning to November, Illinois officials up and down the state, largely Democrats but some Republicans, have endorsed Biden: Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, several members of the House, Chicago aldermen, state lawmakers and more.

Many of those officials have often criticized Trump or used him as a political foil: particularly Lightfoot – for whom sharp condemnations of the Republican president carry no political risk – and Pritzker in recent months for the president’s handling of the coronavirus response.

For his part, Trump has disparaged Chicago countless times over the last several years, using the city as a sort of stand-in for all Democratic politicians and policies.

Will those attacks cut even further into his vote share in Chicago? In 2016, Trump actually won the smallest proportion of the vote in a presidential race in Chicago in at least 50 years, just 12% - a share smaller even than either of Obama’s Republican opponents in 2008 and 2012. Trump was buoyed by higher margins in other parts of the state to win just under 39% of the total vote in Illinois, compared to Clinton’s 56%.

Statewide in 2016, Trump outperformed both Sen. John McCain’s 2008 and Sen. Bob Dole’s 1996 runs in Illinois by nearly 2 points and improved on George H.W. Bush’s 1992 Illinois result by more than 4 points. So while Trump performed historically poorly in Chicago, he ran stronger in the rest of Illinois than multiple Republican presidential candidates over the last few decades.

This year, in Illinois and across the nation, the battleground is in the suburbs. The 2018 midterm elections were defined by suburban voters – including those in some major Congressional races in Illinois – abandoning the GOP in droves, giving Democrats an historic victory in the House. How will those same suburban voters, in areas long thought to be Republican strongholds, vote this election cycle when Trump himself is on the ballot?

This sort of political reordering in Illinois – the urban center becoming increasingly liberal, rural areas turning more conservative and the suburbs backing Democrats, at least for now – is a fascinating microcosm of the overall realignment happening across the U.S. What’s happening politically in the nation is playing out on a smaller scale right here in our own backyard.

That could be in part because Illinois is, of all the states, relatively representative of the U.S. demographically, with similar proportions of people living in urban and rural areas as compared to the entire country (skewing just slightly more urban), as well as a racial makeup that mirrors the U.S. as a whole, according to the U.S. Census Bureau: roughly 60% white, 18% Hispanic or Latino, 15% Black and 6% Asian, among others.

A 2016 NPR analysis found that based on five demographic indicators, Illinois is the state that is the most like the U.S. on a smaller scale – an evaluation Pritzker shared in 2020 as he voiced his support for Illinois to be the first in the nation to vote in primary elections.

That analysis noted that Illinois, though recently thought to be a Democratic state, has a long history of electing Republicans and has a presidential election record that is “more accurate than partisan,” voting for the winner of every 20th century presidential election except two.

This year, no matter how the votes shake out in each part of the state, we can say with some certainty that Illinois’ 20 electoral votes will go to Biden. If the suburbs again break for Democrats like they did in 2018, and as Biden leads Trump in multiple nationwide polls, some by double-digit margins, is he poised to win Illinois by the largest margin in modern history?

That title currently belongs to Obama’s 25-point home state victory over McCain in 2008. While there were more ballots cast in Illinois in 2016’s presidential race than in 2008, third-party candidates (including Gary Johnson, who was endorsed by the Chicago Tribune) earned nearly 300,000 votes. That was more than 5% of the total vote and more than four times as much as the third-party candidates in 2008 had received.

While there are four candidates other than Biden and Trump on the ballot in Illinois this year, there’s little evidence to believe any might play as significant a role both in the state and nationwide. The third-party candidates on the Illinois ballot include: Howie Hawkins for the Green Party, Gloria La Riva for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Brian Carroll for the American Solidarity Party and Jo Jorgenson for the Libertarian Party.

And if Illinois isn’t dramatic enough – Democrats call it the “firewall” for the party in the Midwest – the nationwide race for president may be decided just next door in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Both of Illinois’ neighbors broke for Trump by miniscule margins in 2016, Michigan by .2% and Wisconsin by .7%, handing him 16 and 10 electoral votes, respectively. This year, Democrats are hoping to take both states back as they look to rebuild a coalition in the heartland.

So while the results of the presidential race in Illinois are all but decided, that doesn’t mean there will be any shortage of high-stakes drama this November – both in the state and just across the border.

Sen. Durbin Seeks 5th Term Against 4 Opponents

The only statewide race happening in Illinois this election cycle is for U.S. Senate. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, is running for reelection, seeking a fifth term in the office he first won in 1996.

Durbin, 75, is heavily favored to win, having won reelection each time by double-digit margins of victory each time he’s run – between 10 points (in 2014) and nearly 40 points (in 2008). He’s an attorney who served seven terms in the U.S. House before running for Senate.

While Illinoisans may know him as the state’s senior U.S. senator, Durbin plays a major role on the national stage as well. He serves as the Democratic Whip in the Senate, the party’s second in command in the chamber who’s tasked with rounding up votes, a role he’s held since 2005 – and could grow in prominence should Democrats take back the majority in the Senate this election.

Durbin is the fifth-most senior Democrat in the Senate and serves on the powerful Appropriations Committee, responsible for allocating federal funding, as well as on the Judiciary Committee – soon to garner national attention with hearings on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett likely to begin in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

He’s a staunch supporter of the Affordable Care Act, a proponent of gun control measures and has long championed the DREAM Act to grant residency to immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors, among other policy positions closely aligned with the Democratic Party.

This cycle, he faces four opponents. Of those, Republican candidate Mark Curran is likely the most viable of his challengers.

Curran is an attorney who served as Lake County Sheriff from 2006 – when he was elected as a Democrat, before switching parties in 2008 – through 2018. Curran emerged from a crowded Republican primary with four other candidates, all of whom expressed varying degrees of support for President Donald Trump, looking for a boost among the GOP base in March.

In announcing his candidacy, Curran took aim at Durbin’s lengthy time in office, calling him a “career politician” and “part of the status quo.” He’s firmly anti-abortion and has leaned into his support for Trump, at times echoing the president’s message of “law and order” and backing the confirmation of his recently announced Supreme Court nominee.

As a relatively long shot candidate, Curran has received seemingly little support, monetary or otherwise, from the Republican Party – reporting roughly $150,000 in largely individual campaign contributions since 2019, compared to Durbin’s multimillion-dollar war chest, financial disclosures show.

Also running is Willie Wilson, running under the “Willie Wilson Party.” He previously ran for Chicago mayor in 2015, president in 2016 and then Chicago mayor again in 2019. Wilson is a millionaire businessman who owned several McDonald’s franchises and founded a medical supply company, in recent years using his personal wealth to fund his political campaigns.

In announcing his Senate run, Wilson said he believed Durbin “has taken the minority vote for granted” during his time in office, saying he contacted Durbin four years prior and never received a call back.

In his most recent run for mayor, Wilson came in fourth place out of 14 candidates on the ballot, earning just over 10%, nearly 60,000 votes, but failing to make the runoff election. This year, Chicago’s police union, three aldermen on the city’s Northwest Side and a group of suburban mayors have all endorsed his Senate campaign, certainly making his third-party candidacy more interesting.

Running as the Green Party candidate is David Black, a retired attorney who volunteers helping people seal or expunge their criminal records and ran for Illinois attorney general in 1996 and 2000, according to his website, which says he’s running on a platform of universal health care, clean energy and 75% cuts to military spending, among other policy positions.

Danny Malouf is the Libertarian candidate, a human resources manager and volunteer youth wrestling coach whose platform includes abolishing the Federal Reserve, isolationist foreign policy and “free market solutions” for both education and health care.

While Durbin appears likely to cruise to victory over the other four candidates, it will still be quite interesting to see how the votes shake out. Will voters in the Chicago suburbs – typically more Republican-leaning than the city but appearing poised this year to back Joe Biden – split their tickets to vote for Curran?

Might Wilson’s electoral record of garnering support in the city make him a more formidable third-party candidate? And might this be the final Senate campaign for Durbin, who early on in this cycle lightly toyed with speculation about running again, and would be 81 years old by the time he’s on another ballot? Either way, stay tuned.

2 GOP Candidates Who Promoted QAnon Conspiracy Theory Run for Congress in Illinois

Illinois’ 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts aren’t races to watch because they will be close or even contentious – far from it. Both districts, encompassing portions of Chicago’s South Side as well as the south and southwest suburbs, are Democratic strongholds that are virtually guaranteed to send incumbent Reps. Bobby Rush and Robin Kelly, respectively, back to Washington.

But these races should be on your radar because Rush’s and Kelly’s Republican challengers have both promoted QAnon, the baseless and dangerous conspiracy theory alleging without evidence that President Donald Trump is secretly battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who control government, the media and Hollywood while running a global child sex-trafficking ring and drinking the blood of children.

Running against Rush is Philanise White, who worked for Ben Carson’s campaign for president, followed by Trump’s campaign in 2016, and most recently served as the Republican committeeman for Chicago’s 7th Ward through earlier this year, according to her website.

In 2019, she twice tweeted the hashtag #WWG1WGA, which stands for the QAnon motto “Where we go one, we go all.” She ran for the Republican nomination unopposed and was endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, according to a letter from the union that she posted on Twitter.

When asked if she believes in the theories promoted by QAnon supporters, a spokesman for White’s campaign deflected.

“Why the interest in Q and/or QAnon over Blacks supporting President Trump? Team Philanise reserves the right to answer inquiries that focus on the issues raised by the constituents and voters of IL01. Q/QAnon has never come up as a concern of the constituents, but supporting a Black Republican female from Chicago is. Let's focus on that instead,” her campaign said in an emailed statement, declining to answer follow-up questions or comment further.

Challenging Kelly is Theresa Raborn, who was also uncontested in her GOP primary.

She’s posted information on multiple conspiracy theories on social media, including a retweet of a video posted by Gen. Michael Flynn, a figure who looms large in QAnon discussions. In the video, Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser recites an oath of office then repeats the “Where we go one, we go all” catchphrase, hashtagging the tweet #TakeTheOath. Those elements of the tweet are in line with social media posts from many QAnon supporters and appear to allude to a “Q” post about taking an oath. Raborn shared the video in her own tweet, congratulating him and using the hashtag #WWG1WGA. She later told The Washington Post that Flynn’s video offered legitimacy to QAnon.

“He’s a highly respected general and has been for decades, and he is very close to President Trump,” she told the Post. “So I don’t think he would do that for a conspiracy theory, or at least logically that’s where I’m at. I don’t know if he has information about whether it’s a conspiracy theory or whether it’s real, but it seemed to give a lot of validity to people who support me who also happen to follow Q.”

When reached for comment, Raborn said she shared the video because she “found it patriotic, especially since it was from a highly respected general," noted that she does not have time to research QAnon and that she believed she has been misinterpreted on the topic.

“I do not know much about QAnon, only what I overhear others say. I am a homeschooling mom and a Congressional nominee. That does not lend much time to researching QAnon,” Raborn said in an emailed statement, adding, “Since I do not know much about it, I do not feel comfortable formulating an opinion – one way or the other – regarding QAnon. I have stated this to numerous reporters. Then they print whatever they want and misquote me.”

When asked why she had not researched QAnon, even after receiving multiple media inquiries, Raborn said she would “devote more time” to it if it becomes a “bigger threat” and pivoted to bring up antifa, the term commonly used to describe a loose movement of activists motivated by an anti-fascist ideology, claiming without evidence that antifa "demands absolute loyalty... or suffer violent attacks."

Raborn has also promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 multiple times on social media, despite the FDA warning against its use, and has posted conspiracy theories about racial justice protests, Jeffrey Epstein and more.

QAnon gets its name from an anonymous 4chan account known as “Q” that in 2017, began posting on the message board site what followers saw as “clues” about the imaginary war, claiming to be a high-level government official with access to classified information. The account has made several predictions that did not come to fruition or have been proven false, and many followers believe a day of reckoning is coming that promises mass arrests of powerful people, a military takeover and vindication for believers of the baseless theory.

The fringe theory has quickly expanded across other online and social media networks, evolving and growing its following as it made its way from the depths of far-right message boards onto more mainstream platforms – with followers attaching onto other issues (spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic in recent months, for example), drawing in new supporters and attempting to legitimize their message. Believers have also flooded social media with falsehoods smearing companies, celebrities and more in targeted harassment campaigns.

Avowed QAnon supporters have been linked to or charged with multiple violent incidents or crimes in recent years. In 2018, a Nevada man was arrested and charged after driving an armored truck with multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition onto a bridge near the Hoover Dam, shutting down traffic for over an hour in a standoff with law enforcement as he made a demand well-known to QAnon followers.

In 2019, authorities say a New York man killed an alleged mafia boss that he believed was part of the “deep state,” shooting him 10 times with QAnon symbols and “MAGA forever” written on his hand. Earlier this year, an Illinois woman who posted frequently about QAnon on Facebook wrote a threatening message directed at Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and others and was later arrested after driving to New York with a car full of knives, live-streaming part of her trip as she discussed conspiracy theories.

In a 2019 declassified memo, the FBI identified QAnon as a “fringe political conspiracy theory” that presents a growing domestic terrorism threat as it spreads, enabled by the internet. Conspiracy theories of that nature are “very likely to motivate some domestic extremists to commit criminal, sometimes violent activity” and “very likely encourage the targeting of specific people, places and organizations, thereby increasing the risk of extremist violence against such targets,” the memo reads.

Facebook, Twitter and TikTok have recently begun deleting groups, banning accounts, blocking hashtags and taken other actions in an effort to slow QAnon’s spread on their platforms. But some experts warn that those moves came too late, as the conspiracy theory has spread unchecked for years (accelerating during the pandemic), reaching millions of people and places like the president’s Twitter feed and the White House, where Trump said of QAnon supporters in August, “I’ve heard these are people that love our country.”

Now, some supporters are looking to gain a foothold in government, with at least 81 current or former congressional candidates campaigning this year, according to a tally by Media Matters. At least 25 of those candidates are set to appear on general election ballots across the country this November – including the two running in Illinois.

Rush won reelection in 2018 with more than 73% of the vote against both a Republican and an Independent challenger. Kelly beat her Republican opponent in 2018 by more than 60 points. Both are all but certain to win in November, but several questions remain.

Do Raborn and White believe in the conspiracy theories that QAnon supporters espouse? Even as they are poised to lose, how far will QAnon continue to reach? And will the Republican Party distance itself from the two candidates?

When asked about these two races, a spokesman for the Illinois Republican Party said simply, “No we do not support QAnon” but did not respond to request for comment on whether the party supports Raborn or White.

Perhaps the biggest question that remains: just how many people in these districts will cast their ballots for candidates who’ve promoted a dangerous and unfounded conspiracy theory that the FBI says poses a domestic terror threat?

Newman, Fricilone Running to Be 3rd District’s First Non-Lipinski Representative in Decades

After a high-profile rematch in this year’s Democratic primary, Illinois’ 3rd District will soon, for the first time in nearly three decades, be represented by someone whose last name isn’t Lipinski.

Democrat Marie Newman is likely to cruise to victory over Republican Mike Fricilone in the district, which includes Chicago’s Southwest Side and surrounding suburbs, after Newman defeated eight-term incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski in the March primary.

That primary fight was a rematch of their 2018 battle in which Lipinski staved off Newman’s challenge by 2 points, a total of 2,145 votes separating the two. Both the 2018 primary and the 2020 rematch garnered national attention, pitting centrist and progressive voters against one another in what some saw as a fight for the soul of the Democratic Party.

In their second election cycle, Lipinski and Newman’s campaigns each spent well over $1 million leading up to the 2020 primary, not including money spent by outside groups. Ultimately, Newman earned roughly 2,800 more votes than Lipinski in the primary, with two other candidates in the race.

Lipinski took the seat over in 2005 in a sort of political musical chairs when his father – who had a vote in the local party leaders’ choice for his replacement – stepped down after winning the 2004 Democratic primary, allowing his son to sidestep that electoral fight to get on the ballot. Lipinski had long been one of the most conservative Congressional Democrats, who voted against the Affordable Care Act and was one of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in the House.

Newman is a marketing consultant and anti-bullying advocate who challenged Lipinski from the left by centering her campaign on policies like Medicare For All, a wealth tax, universal child care and more – earning endorsements in the primary from progressive Democrats like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

Now, she’s all but guaranteed a victory in the Democratic stronghold over Fricilone, who is the executive sales director of an office furniture dealer and a member of the Will County Board since 2012.

Fricilone defeated Holocaust denier Art Jones in the Republican primary, denying the white supremacist a chance to again appear on the November ballot as he did in 2018 for the same office, which he’d run for six times before without making it to the general election.

Fricilone touts his fiscal conservatism and in the run-up to the general election has focused his message on painting Newman as a “socialist” whose policy proposals “don’t reflect the mainstream” views of the district. He praises Lipinski but often aligns Newman with figures like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting that her agenda is “stolen from the most extreme members of the progressive left.”

Lipinski was a conservative Democrat with high name recognition who was backed by powerful labor unions and was one of the few remaining products of the so-called Chicago “machine,” while Newman is part of a wave of progressive candidates challenging incumbents across the country.

So will she ride the seemingly likely Democratic wave to improve on Lipinski’s margins of victory, or run behind him in a district that is accustomed to sending a conservative Democrat back to Washington? Lipinski beat Jones by 47 points in a blowout in 2018 – though nearly 60,000 people still cast their ballots for the former leader of the American Nazi Party – but will Fricilone’s attacks and seemingly more traditional Republican platform draw in more support to make a dent in that margin of victory?

It will be revealing to see if she runs ahead or behind Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee who won a bruising primary over several more left-leaning candidates, and avoids even mentioning the Green New Deal or Medicare for All, both progressive proposals that Newman supports.

And if Newman wins as expected, will she continue to back those proposals or move closer to the center? Will she raise her profile in the progressive wing of the party like Ocasio-Cortez, or be more content with sidestepping the national spotlight? What she does could impact her chances of drawing a primary challenge in the next cycle – and may be instructive in understanding how the Democratic Party wrestles with itself moving forward.

Rep. Casten Looks to Defend Seat From Ives, Redpath in Illinois' 6th District

In 2018, Rep. Sean Casten turned the 6th Congressional District blue for the first time in decades. Now, the freshman Democrat looks to defend his seat from a challenge by two candidates: Republican Jeanne Ives and Libertarian Bill Redpath, the former quite a familiar face in Illinois politics.

Casten defeated six-term incumbent Rep. Peter Roskam by more than 7 points in one of the most high-profile and contentious races in the country during the 2018 midterm elections, a cycle defined by suburban voters turning against the GOP in droves – a narrative that certainly applied to this bellwether district.

The 6th District race last cycle garnered plenty of national attention from the beginning, after Roskam won his seat in 2016 even though Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the district by 7 points over President Donald Trump - making Roskam a prime target for Democrats looking to take back the House.

The district, largely in DuPage County, had previously been red for decades, represented by Rep. Henry Hyde from 1975 to 2007 and then by Roskam through his 2018 defeat. More than 82% of its residents are white, with a median household income of more than $105,000 a year – the wealthiest of all Congressional districts in Illinois and well above the national average, census data shows.

Casten, a scientist and entrepreneur, highlighted his experience working in the environmental and energy sectors and attacked Roskam over his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and for his role as one of the architects of the GOP's 2017 tax cuts experts say largely benefitted corporations and the wealthy.

That effort proved successful and Casten, of Downers Grove, was able to ride the so-called “blue wave” to victory in an area many previously thought was simply out of reach for Democrats.

Casten’s now trying to win a second term over both Redpath and Ives - a conservative firebrand who most recently mounted a nearly-successful primary challenge against the incumbent Illinois governor from her same political party.

A West Point graduate and Army veteran, Ives is a former state lawmaker who represented her west suburban House district, which includes parts of Wheaton, Winfield and Naperville, in the General Assembly from 2013 to 2019.

At the same time Casten was running for Congress in 2018, Ives was challenging then-Gov. Bruce Rauner from the right in the Republican primary. She gained the support of conservative groups, donors and voters angered by his signing of legislation to allow Illinois to cover abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients, as well as a measure to prevent law enforcement from detaining individuals based solely on their immigration status, among other issues.

One of the most notable elements of her campaign was a controversial ad featuring actors thanking Rauner for bills he had signed, including an actor depicting a transgender individual, thanking Rauner for allowing bathroom access in Illinois. The state GOP denounced the ad, widely decried as offensive.

Still, in DuPage County – Ives’ home turf and the county that makes up the majority of the 6th District – she beat Rauner by more than four points, though she ultimately lost the statewide vote by just three points, a margin slimmer than most anticipated, particularly given how little campaign cash she had relative to her opponent.

Long known for her outspoken style, Ives went on the offensive against Casten from the moment she launched her Congressional campaign, calling him a “false prophet” and a “race-baiter,” as well as repeatedly attempting to paint him as a Democratic Socialist. Meanwhile, Casten has deployed former chair of the Illinois Republican Party Pat Brady to appeal to voters, running an ad in which Brady says she and Trump “deny climate change and dangerously ignore the scientists fighting the coronavirus.”

Also on the ballot is Redpath, the Libertarian candidate who has previously run for office six times in Virginia. He told the Chicago Sun-Times he moved to Illinois in October 2019 and works as an appraiser in the media and telecom sectors for a financial consulting company.

In a district that backed Republicans in three out of the last five presidential elections, will voters again reject Trump and further cement 2018’s seismic suburban Democratic shift? Or will the long Republican-leaning district return to its more conservative ways?

Rep. Davis, Londrigan Rematch in Central Illinois' 13th District

The race for Illinois 13th Congressional District is a high-profile rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Rodney Davis and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, taking a second swing at the district he won by less than a point in 2018.

Davis is seeking a fifth term in office, having held the seat since 2013. The central Illinois district stretches from Bloomington to Alton at its southwest border and includes Springfield, Champaign, Decatur, Taylorville and more.

He narrowly fended off the 2018 challenge from Londrigan by a razor-thin margin of three-fourths of a point, earning just 2,058 more votes in a race that was so close, CNN projected Londrigan as the winner on election night before all the votes were tallied.

That margin of victory was Davis’ slimmest since his first election, having won by nearly 20 points in the next two cycles. In 2016, President Donald Trump carried the district by 6 points, but the so-called “blue wave of the midterms two years later helped propel Londrigan to within striking distance.

Like Democratic challengers across Illinois and the U.S., Londrigan made healthcare and coverage for pre-existing conditions a central part of her platform, a message she’s returned to this cycle, recounting her son’s experience with a life-threatening illness and taking aim at Davis’ vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Davis has attacked Londrigan predominantly by tying her to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and painting her views as too liberal, particularly her support for a public health insurance option.

Both worked in politics before running for office: Davis as an aide to Rep. John Shimkus and Londrigan as fundraiser for Sen. Dick Durbin. Now, millions have been pouring in for both candidates in their high-profile rematch.

Londrigan was endorsed by both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as well as former President Barack Obama in the race that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee specifically targeted as one of the top districts they’re hoping to flip.

For his part, Davis – who has occasionally criticized some of Trump’s statements over the years – campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence as well as Ivanka Trump in 2018 and was named one of the “honorary state chairs” for the president’s reelection campaign in Illinois.

One important element of this race that might be different this time around is the college vote. The 13th District includes several universities: the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois State University and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, among others.

Many of those college campuses and communities, typically Democratic-leaning, are areas where Londrigan racked up big vote totals in 2018, helping to offset Davis’ margins of victory in the more rural and conservative parts of the district. Might the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has upended college life, campaigns and in-person events across the country, impact turnout on those campuses?

With such a small number of votes separating the two in their last head-to-head battle, this expensive and highly contested race is one where even a single ballot could be the tipping point.

Rep. Underwood Looks to Defend 14th District Seat From Oberweis

In 2018, Democrats eyed the 14th District as a potential long shot pick-up in their bid to take back the House. Rep. Lauren Underwood proved she was up to the task, ousting the longtime Republican incumbent in a stunning upset. Underwood won by 5 points in a highly competitive suburban battleground district, making her the first African-American, the first woman and the first Millennial to ever represent the majority-white district. At age 32 when she was sworn in, she also made history by becoming the youngest Black woman to ever serve in the House.

This election cycle, the tables have turned and Republicans have been eager to try and unseat Underwood in November, with state Sen. Jim Oberweis emerging from the GOP primary to take her on.

Containing parts of McHenry, Kane, Lake and Will counties, among others, the district was long a Republican stronghold - represented from 1987 to 2007 by Dennis Hastert, the longest-serving GOP Speaker of the House who later served a prison sentence in connection with a hush money scheme to hide his history of sexually abusing young boys.

President Donald Trump won the district by 4 points in 2016, which was down from Mitt Romney’s 10-point margin of victory four years earlier - but a victory nonetheless. With Trump at the top of the ticket again this year, seven Republicans jumped into the primary race with hopes that the presidential reelection campaign might buoy Republican efforts to win the district back.

Oberweis won the GOP primary in March, a contest in which all the candidates painted themselves as fairly hardline conservatives, with many explicitly hanging their hats on Trump support in an effort to emerge from the GOP primary victorious.

Oberweis is an Illinois state senator from Sugar Grove, in office since 2013. He chairs his family’s Oberweis Dairy business, purchasing it more than 30 years ago after starting a career in finance. A perennial candidate, Oberweis has run for U.S. Senate three times since 2002, governor in 2006 and Congress in 2008. He’s used his considerable wealth to fund campaigns in the past, and this race was no different, as he loaned his primary campaign $1 million and his general election fund another $100,000.

Underwood is a nurse and health policy expert from Naperville who previously worked on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act under former President Barack Obama, who endorsed her in 2018 and again this cycle – as did Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

She has a heart condition and centered the message of her first campaign on health care, often saying that she decided to run against her predecessor Rep. Randy Hultgren after he voted for a bill that did not include protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Since taking office, Underwood has continued that focus in her messaging and often touts a bill that she passed and Trump signed into law to help make lower-cost generic insulin available more quickly.

In a large class of freshman Democrats – some with skyrocketing national profiles – Underwood has been noticeably careful to strike a moderate tone and emphasize a willingness to reach across the aisle to serve her more conservative-leaning district. She did, however, vote to impeach Trump in December 2019, saying he “demonstrated a pattern of corrupt behavior, and abused his power for his own personal political gain.”

It remains to be seen if a majority of voters in the 14th District still back Trump – potentially taking issue with her impeachment vote – or if they’ve soured on him since 2016. That question will be answered at the voting booth in November, as Underwood and Oberweis face off in a race that’s certain to draw national attention as a battleground district.

Foxx Seeks Second Term Against O'Brien, Dennehy in Contentious Cook County State's Attorney Race

Incumbent Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is running for a second term against two opponents in one of the most contentious local races this election cycle.

Foxx is favored to win reelection, running as a Democrat in a Democratic county in what, by many accounts, looks to be a Democratic year.

But what will be interesting to see is how the embattled prosecutor fares compared to other Democrats on the ballot in Cook County – and what that might spell for both a potential second term and the next primary election. She’s running against Republican Pat O’Brien, who has seized on criticisms of her to mount his challenge, and Libertarian Brian Dennehy.

Foxx was first elected in 2016, when she defeated embattled incumbent Anita Alvarez, who was under fire for her handling of the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald in 2014. Foxx previously served as an assistant Cook County state’s attorney for 12 years, then as chief of staff for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle after that.

In her first campaign, Foxx ran on a platform centered on criminal justice reform as part of a wave of progressive prosecutors running for office nationwide. She cruised to victory in the 2016 general election with 72% of the vote over her Republican opponent.

Shortly after taking office, Foxx began making changes, first raising the bar for charging shoplifting suspects with a felony. The policy now keeps retail theft charges as misdemeanors unless the value of the items stolen exceeds $1,000, well above the previous $300 to $500 threshold at which felony charges were allowed, or if the suspect has 10 prior felony convictions.

In 2017, she announced that prosecutors would no longer oppose the release of pre-trial detainees charged with nonviolent offenses just because they cannot afford to pay their cash bond of up to $1,000. Later that year, Foxx instituted a new policy for prosecutors to recommend in bond court that defendants who are charged with misdemeanors or low-level felonies and “don’t present a risk of violence or flight” be released pending trial.

Also in 2017, Foxx threw her support behind Illinois’ Bail Reform Act to move away from cash bail for minor crimes and shifted away from prosecuting people accused of driving on licenses that have been suspended or provoked for solely financial reasons, like failing to pay parking tickets. In 2020, the governor signed into statewide law a related bill to stop suspending licenses for unpaid tickets and non-moving violations.

Foxx has drawn praise for her efforts from activists and advocacy groups, many of which helped propel her campaign to oust Alvarez, as well as criticism on multiple fronts – over both policy and politics.

Some members of law enforcement, particularly leaders of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, have been outspoken in their opposition to Foxx and her policies, publicly pushing her to take a more “tough on crime” approach and even calling on her to step down. Their criticism has come at a time when both Chicago and the nation continue to experience a sort of reckoning on police reform and racial justice, accelerated by high-profile police killings in recent years, including McDonald.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown have also implied, albeit more subtly, that Foxx’s policies have contributed to crime. The city’s top cop has on multiple occasions pointed to prosecutorial decisions in general terms, rarely identifying Foxx by name, when looking to place blame for shootings and violence across the city.

Lightfoot and Brown both heightened their critiques of Foxx after a round of looting erupted in downtown Chicago overnight on Aug. 10 for the second time this year, with widespread theft and property damage at countless businesses, as well as shots fired by and at police and more than 100 arrests. Lightfoot warned Foxx that “these people need to be held accountable and not cycled through the system,” while Brown claimed “criminals took to the streets with confidence that there will be no consequences for their actions” following the first round of looting in May amid unrest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Foxx pushed back on the insinuation, warning her critics not to conflate peaceful protesters with looters and those causing damage or inciting violence, noting that charges were pending in 90% of the more than 300 felony cases brought by Chicago police related to that unrest in the spring.

Also intensifying criticism and casting the most high-profile shadow over both Foxx's campaign and office for the last year-and-a-half has been the controversy surrounding her handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett, which made national headlines.

Accused of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in Chicago in January 2019, Smollett - who starred in “Empire” at the time - was indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct that March. All charges against him were dropped later that month with little explanation - a move critics claimed was special treatment by Foxx's office. Five months later, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the case and in early February, a grand jury indicted Smollett once again on six felony counts of disorderly conduct.

In August, the special prosecutor said after completing his investigation that there was “evidence that establishes substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures” in Foxx’s office’s handling of the Smollett case, though he concluded that it did not support criminal charges against her or anyone in the office.

Foxx’s opponents in both the primary and general elections have seized on the story to raise questions about the transparency of her office and allegations of preferential treatment.

Despite the controversy, she won the Democratic primary with 50% of the vote against three opponents, one of whom was the well-funded son of a private equity billionaire who ran television ads early and often highlighting the Smollett case.

While she may have staved off her primary challengers, Foxx did win in March with 8 points less than she did in 2016. She lost a greater proportion of support in suburban Cook County, earning 43% of that vote this year, compared to 52% in 2016. Her share of the vote in Chicago dropped from 62% in her first primary, to 55% this past March – though in 2020 she faced three primary challengers versus running against just two other candidates in 2016.

Now, she faces Libertarian Dennehy and Republican O’Brien, the more formidable of the two opponents.

O’Brien is an attorney, now in private practice, who has previously served as an assistant Cook County state’s attorney, an assistant Illinois attorney general and a Cook County Circuit Court judge. He was endorsed by the aforementioned Chicago FOP, which also gave him the maximum legally allowed campaign contribution of $57,800.

The last time Cook County elected a Republican state’s attorney was in 1992, so it’s not impossible for the GOP to win the office – but it does remain unlikely.

However, if Foxx wins the November general election by a slimmer margin than other Democrats on the ballot, that could provide cover for other elected officials to either begin or continue to lay blame on her, at a lower risk for political fallout if they feel she doesn’t have as strong of a base of support as in years past.

A weaker electoral finish may also diminish her political capital in both pushing for further policy changes and governing over the next four years. It would also likely open the door a little wider to any potential Democratic challengers eyeing a run against her in the 2024 primary, where the more difficult battle for state’s attorney often takes place, rather than in the general election.

Illinois' Graduated Income Tax Proposal Up to Voters

There’s one major question that will appear on every ballot in Illinois this year that could impact your bank account: a vote to change the state’s income tax from a flat rate to a graduated tax.

A flat tax rate, the structure Illinois currently has, is one rate for all, regardless of how much money you make. A graduated income tax, also called a progressive tax, is a tax structure that levies increasingly higher tax rates on higher-earning individuals or businesses. Essentially, under this kind of system: the more you make, the more you pay.

Thirty-two other states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C., all have some form of a progressive income tax, ranging from 0% on the lowest earners in South Carolina to as high as 13.3% on incomes over $1,000,000 in California. Illinois and its Midwestern neighbors Indiana and Michigan are three of eight states that impose a flat tax.

Illinois' current individual income tax rate is a flat 4.95% for everyone. It's a flat rate across the board because the Illinois Constitution dictates that any income tax imposed by the state be "at a non-graduated rate." Any amendment to Illinois' Constitution, including the removal of that requirement, requires ratification by voters in a general election.

Illinois' first income tax rate was 2.5%, implemented in 1969 and in place through 1982. From 1983 and 2010, the rate fluctuated between 2.5% and 3%, where it stayed from 1990 to 2010. Facing a multibillion-dollar budget deficit in early 2011, then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed a temporary tax increase into law that hiked the rate to 5% through the end of 2014, when it was scheduled to sunset. Quinn lost his bid for reelection to Gov. Bruce Rauner in November 2014, and on Jan. 1, 2015, just before Rauner took office, the rate automatically dropped to 3.75%.

Rauner campaigned on proposals to limit the power of public employee unions, change the workers compensation system and more to bolster Illinois' economy, rather than increase taxes. That put him at odds with the Democrat-controlled legislature, and thus ensued a more than two-year state budget impasse - the longest in U.S. history - that devastated schools and social service agencies statewide and ballooned Illinois’ bill backlog to more than $14 billion - worsening the state's already tenuous financial situation. In 2017, the legislature, in a bipartisan vote, overrode Rauner's veto of a budget that included a tax increase, ending the impasse and bringing the rate back up to 4.95% where it remains today.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who defeated Rauner in 2018, campaigned in part on a promise to implement a progressive income tax on the state's wealthiest individuals. As governor, he faces a budget deficit drastically worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses shut down for months and skyrocketing unemployment cratered state revenues, namely income and sales taxes. Pritzker warned in April that Illinois’ budget shortfall could balloon to $7.4 billion over the next two fiscal years if the graduated income tax amendment does not pass. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton issued another warning in pushing for the amendment, saying that if it doesn't pass, lawmakers "will be forced to consider raising income taxes on all Illinois residents by at least 20%."

In May 2019, the General Assembly passed and Pritzker signed two separate pieces of legislation to change to a graduated income tax: a Constitutional amendment to repeal the state's flat tax requirement, and a new law to set the rates. The second won’t take effect unless voters approve the amendment, which can be ratified one of two ways: if three-fifths (or 60%) of people voting on the amendment approve it, or if a simple majority (50% plus one) of all voters, including those who skip the question on their ballots, approve it.

Here's how the question will appear on your ballot, with an option to choose “Yes” or “No”:

Proposed Amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

Explanation of Amendment

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the “flat tax,” that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution.

If the amendment passes, that alone won’t change the rates – it will only allow for the graduated tax structure. The second piece of legislation on this issue signed in 2019 sets new rates that would take effect beginning the year after the amendment is ratified – so on Jan. 1, 2021, if voters approve it in November.

According to Senate Bill 687, the proposed rates would be as follows:

For single and joint filers earning less than $250,000 per year, the first $10,000 would be taxed at 4.75%, then income between that and $100,000 would be taxed at 4.9%. From there, up to $250,000, the rate would be 4.95%, where it stands today.

Above $250,000, the rates begin to differ for single and joint filers. For single filers from $250,000 to $350,000, and for joint filers up to $500,000, the rate would be 7.75%. That increases to 7.85% for single filers reporting between $350,000 and $750,000 in income, and for joint filers from $500,000 to $1 million.

Under the new structure, single filers earning more than $750,000 and joint filers earning more than $1 million would be taxed at the top rate of 7.99%. For only that highest bracket, the taxpayers’ net income would all be taxed at that top rate, unlike the rest of the brackets.

It's important to note: For anyone paying below that top rate of 7.99%, the lower rates will not apply to all of your income. It works more like a ladder than a blanket rate, so the majority of residents’ first $10,000 would be taxed at the lowest rate. You would then pay the corresponding rates for each bracket, unless and until you reach the $750,000 mark - or $1 million for joint filers.

How will this affect your bottom line? Under this new structure, anyone making less than $250,000 a year would pay the current rate of 4.95%, with a slight decrease in the rates on their income up to $100,000. Pritzker says this means 97% of Illinois residents would pay the same or less in state income taxes.

Democratic officials have largely expressed support for the change to what Pritzker’s dubbed a “fair tax,” while the generally tax-averse Republicans in Springfield all voted in lockstep against the measure, warning that it will . Interest groups on both sides of the issue have launched aggressive campaigns both in favor and against the progressive tax structure.

The Vote Yes for Fairness political committee is advocating for the amendment’s passage, funded almost exclusively by Pritzker, who contributed a whopping $56.5 million to the effort.

Pritzker himself is the richest elected official in the country, with Forbes estimating the Hyatt Hotel heir's net worth at about $3.4 billion. Portions of annual tax returns he’s made public show he’s reported millions of dollars in income each year – meaning he would be among those paying more under the progressive tax structure he’s backing.

The Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment committee is pushing for the measure to fail and is funded in large part by another billionaire: Ken Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel who is Illinois’ richest man, with Forbes estimating his net worth to be about $15 billion. A big-time Republican donor who previously gave Rauner’s campaigns more than $36 million, Griffin has put $46.75 million into the effort to stop the graduated tax.

Those opposing the amendment argue that it does not have any requirements on how the legislature is allowed spend the additional revenue and could pave the way for lawmakers to raise taxes again in the future – though the General Assembly has always held this authority, just previously confined to a flat rate.